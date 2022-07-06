ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Destini Smothers' family comes face to face with accused killer in court

By Lisa Rozner
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxoxe_0gWy6wZG00

Only on CBS2: Destini Smothers' family says they're closer to justice 03:05

NEW YORK -- After an agonizing 20 months, on Wednesday, for the first time, family members came face to face with the man charged with murdering their loved one.

Queens prosecutors say for months the clues pointed to Destini Smothers' former boyfriend, Kareem Flake.

Smothers disappeared on Nov. 3, 2020, after celebrating her birthday with friends and Flake .

A sanitation worker found her remains in the trunk of a car on March 10, 2021.

An April 9 of this year, police arrested Flake in Florida. He was extradited back to New York and indicted on Wednesday.

CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke with Smothers' relatives, who said they are a step closer to justice.

"It feel fresh today. It feel like we just found out that she was murdered today. It's just the beginning," mother Loretta "Simone" King said.

FLASHBACK : Medical examiner releases cause of death for missing upstate mother Destini Smothers

Wearing purple for domestic violence awareness, family and friends clutched onto photos of Smothers in Queens Criminal Court for a moment they waited almost two years for -- seeing Flake in handcuffs. He was Smothers' boyfriend and the father of their two sons, ages 4 and 11.

Flake is accused of murdering Smothers in November 2020 and abandoning her body in the trunk of a car in South Jamaica.

"No one deserved to lose their life, not like that," family friend Karen Williams said.

"It's important to be here because we're telling her story. We're her support. We are her voice. She heard it. Her hurt was our hurt. We are her voice," cousin Dominique Washington added.

Flake was extradited Wednesday from Florida, where he was arrested for domestic battery against a different woman.

Later in the afternoon in court, he appeared wearing a red hoodie and black pants and pleaded not guilty to charges of murder in the second degree, kidnapping, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with evidence.

Flake showed no emotion as Smothers' mother wept while hearing the Queens district attorney say Smothers was discovered with the same shirt, pants and boots she was last seen wearing.

CBS2 was there almost two years ago when family went searching for the 26-year-old. She had been living in the Albany area, but was last seen in November 2020 leaving a Woodside bowling alley with Flake, where she celebrated her birthday with friends.

He allegedly told family members they got into an argument on the Grand Central Parkway in Astoria and she jumped out of the car.

Months later, in March of last year, her decomposed body was found in the trunk of that car.

On Wednesday, the DA revealed the car had seat covers with Smothers blood and several cleaning agents like peroxide.

"It brought tears to my eyes. She just was special. She had a good heart," father Tony Smothers said.

The DA said Flake even told detectives Wednesday morning that in two weeks he would have been in California. The judge remanded him without bail.

"I'm happy he's not going to see the light of day again and this won't happen to nobody else's child with him on the streets," cousin Tanasha Battle said.

"We found out things we didn't know, you know, and the fight is not over yet. We not going to stop until justice is served," cousin Johann Daily said.

The DA said Flake also told investigators Wednesday morning in sum and substance, "Let's get this show on the road. I'm tired of looking over my shoulder."

If convicted, Flake faces 25 years to life in prison.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Rally held in support of bodega clerk who killed attacker

NEW YORK -- Bodega owners are calling for better protection after a headline-making case involving a deli worker sent to Rikers Island after he killed an attacker in Hamilton Heights.Sadia Malik and her family own about a dozen convenience stores, including Bagel R Us in Great Kills."We are, day to day, defending ourselves when we are on the front lines servicing," Malik told CBS2's Dave Carlin.Out in the front of her business Saturday, she stood with Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon and others, rallying in response to the caught-on-video case of 61-year-old bodega...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Teenager stabbed to death at Hamilton Heights subway station

NEW YORK -- A teenager died Saturday after being stabbed on a 1 train platform in Hamilton Heights.This comes after at least two other stabbings in recent days.  As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, another life has been lost in what neighbors are calling a senseless act of violence."It's too much and too often," West Harlem resident Giovanni Pacheco said.The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. inside the 137th Street-City College station on the northbound platform.Police say they believe a fight started on the street, then continued into the train station where an altercation occurred on the platform. Officers at the scene...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
California State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Jamaica, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Astoria, NY
City
Woodside, NY
1010WINS

Bronx man arrested for beating 51-year-old to death during robbery

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Saturday for beating a 51-year-old man to death during a robbery in the Bronx. Authorities believe Nickoles Rodriguez attacked Pedro Rodriguez on June 25 around 6:15 a.m. on West 230th Street near Heath Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights. When officers...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Manhattan DA facing bipartisan calls to drop case against bodega clerk charged with murder

NEW YORK -- The case of a bodega clerk charged with murdering an ex-con who attacked him behind the counter is generating more controversy for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. A bipartisan group of City Council members is demanding the case be dropped, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. Prosecutors may have to go to the video tape to see what's on it and what's not in deciding how to handle the hot potato case of bodega clerk Jose Alba, who fatally stabbed a man who went behind the counter to menace him. "Mr. Alba's attorney has said that off camera the person that...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx man stabbed to death inside apartment building: NYPD

CO-OP CITY, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man was stabbed to death during a dispute inside an apartment building Saturday, police said. James Santana, 54, was stabbed in the chest inside a Co-op City apartment building at 120 Casals Place around 11:30 a.m., NYPD officials said. Medics transported him to a local hospital where […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Car Thieves Rip Keys From 71-Year-Old Owner in NYC Driveway: Cops

A brazen robbery struck close to home for a 71-year-old Brooklyn man who faced down car thieves in a daylight driveway showdown. Police said the robbery duo struck the Canarsie residence around 5 p.m. Thursday when one of the unidentified men approached the victim in the driveway where his SUV was parked.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Face To Face#A Good Heart#Violent Crime#Smothers#Destini Smothers Wearing
CBS New York

Police seek suspect in delivery vehicle robbery in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find the person accused of robbing an Amazon delivery worker in Brooklyn.It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Avenue W near Bragg Street in Sheepshead Bay.According to police, a man in a marked Amazon vehicle was delivering a package when someone approached him on a Citi Bike, pulled out a knife and demanded property.Video from inside the vehicle shows a masked individual rummaging through a bag on the front passenger seat of the vehicle before going into the back and looking through the packages.Police say the individual stole an unknown number of packages before taking off.The Amazon worker was not injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Cops seek suspect who fatally knifed Bronx man before car crash

Cops on Saturday released images of a man wanted for a fatal stabbing that ended in a car crash on a Bronx street. Jorge Valentin, 30, was near Schorr Place and Eastchester Road in Laconia about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when he got into an argument with a rival, police said. During their fight, the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed Valentin repeatedly. Panicking, Valentin broke away from his ...
BRONX, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

NYC man gets 19-year sentence for beating ex-girlfriend with nail-riddled wooden plank

A New York City man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after he beat his estranged girlfriend with a nail-riddled wooden plank two years ago. James Fitzgerald, 55, of the Bronx, admitted to beating the woman on the sidewalk in front of a Queens fish market in May 2020, WPIX-TV reported. Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to attempted murder in Queens Supreme Court last month, according to the television station.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Police seek missing Staten Island woman with epilepsy

NEW YORK -- Police are asking for help finding a missing woman with autism and epilepsy.Yina Chi, 33, was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday as she left her home on Yetman Avenue in the Tottenville neighborhood of Staten Island.Police are concerned because she needs her medication.She is described as an Asian woman with brown eyes and long black hair. She is about 5-feet-2-inches tall. It's unknown what she was last seen wearing.Chi is known to frequent the subway.Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old boy stabbed to death in Harlem subway station

NEW YORK - A 14-year-old boy is dead after being stabbed inside a subway station in Harlem on Saturday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3 p.m. police responded to reports of a crime in progress inside the 137th Street/City College subway station. When officers arrived on the scene, they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

Food fight: Three women arrested for brawl over $1.75 for sauce

NEW YORK — Chaos erupted inside a New York City restaurant when customers became violent after they were told there was a charge for dipping sauce for their French fries. Video posted online shows the violent food fight that took place over the July 4 holiday weekend at Bel-Fries on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Employees were left traumatized by the chaos that began just after 4 a.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy