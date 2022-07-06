ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Barksdale Air Force Base reinstates mask mandate as COVID cases rise in Shreveport, Bossier

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 3 days ago

On July 6, Barksdale Air Force Base transitioned into Health Protection Condition (HPCON) due to COVID risk levels.

Barksdale explained this decision is in accordance with the Department of Defense guidance and the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions COVID-19 community-level assessment of surrounding parishes.

Barksdale listed these three measures being taken as part of HPCON:

  • Mandatory mask-wearing on-base for all individuals regardless of vaccination status inside all buildings and facilities. Masks are not required in public outdoor areas while maintaining social distancing.
  • Official visitors who are not fully vaccinated are required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test no earlier than 72 hours prior to their visit. Barksdale defined an official visitor as a non-DoD individual seeking access, one time or recurring, in association with the performance of official DoD business (such as to attend a meeting)
  • In-person meetings including events and conferences will not exceed more than 50 participants without appropriate approval.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Barksdale Air Force Base reinstates mask mandate as COVID cases rise in Shreveport, Bossier

