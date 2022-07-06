ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the cast of 'Big Brother'

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Big Brother premieres July 6 01:59

'Big Brother' announced Wednesday the 16 new Houseguests who will embark on the 24th season of the series when they move into the mid-century Palm Springs inspired "BB Motel" during the live 90-minute premiere event Wednesday, July 6 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the exclusive 24/7 live feed throughout the season.

This season's cast includes an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer and a personal stylist, among others. With never-before-seen challenges, these 16 Houseguests are in for the summer of their lives at "BB Fest." Also, a new twist will send the Houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game.

CBS' summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes. Beginning Sunday, July 10, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Immediately following BIG BROTHER's premiere event will be the 90-minute premiere of THE CHALLENGE: USA (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

The following 16 new Houseguests will spend the summer competing for the $750,000 grand prize:

Name: Alyssa Snider    Age: 24   Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, Fla.    Occupation: Marketing rep
Name: Ameerah Jones    Age: 31   Hometown/Current.   City: Westminster, Md.    Occupation: Content designer
Name: Brittany Hoopes    Age: 32   Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.    Current City: Austin, Texas.   Occupation: Hypnotherapist
Name: Daniel Durston    Age: 35   Hometown: Ontario, Calif.    Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.    Occupation: Vegas performer
Name: Indy Santos.   Age: 31   Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil     Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.    Occupation: Corporate flight attendant
Name: Jasmine Davis.    Age: 29      Hometown: Terry, Miss.     Current City: Atlanta, Ga.     Occupation: Entrepreneur
Name: Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli      Age: 24    Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.     Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.     Occupation: Assistant football coach
Name: Joseph Abdin.    Age: 24.    Hometown/Current City: Lake Worth, Fla.     Occupation: Lawyer
Name: Kyle Capener.    Age: 29.    Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, Utah.    Occupation: Unemployed
Name: Matt "Turner" Turner.    Age: 23.    Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.     Current City: New Bedford, Mass.     Occupation: Thrift store owner
Name: Michael Bruner.    Age: 28      Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.     Current City: Rochester, Minn.     Occupation: Attorney
Name: Monte Taylor       Age: 27    Hometown/Current City: Bear, Del.     Occupation: Personal trainer
Name: Nicole Layog.    Age: 41    Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.     Occupation: Private chef
Name: Paloma Aguilar.    Age: 22    Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, Calif.     Occupation: Interior designer
Name: Taylor Hale      Age: 27    Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.     Occupation: Personal stylist
Name: Terrance Higgins    Age: 47    Hometown/Current City: Chicago, Ill.     Occupation: Bus operator

