Meet the cast of 'Big Brother'

'Big Brother' announced Wednesday the 16 new Houseguests who will embark on the 24th season of the series when they move into the mid-century Palm Springs inspired "BB Motel" during the live 90-minute premiere event Wednesday, July 6 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the exclusive 24/7 live feed throughout the season.
This season's cast includes an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer and a personal stylist, among others. With never-before-seen challenges, these 16 Houseguests are in for the summer of their lives at "BB Fest." Also, a new twist will send the Houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game.
CBS' summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes. Beginning Sunday, July 10, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Immediately following BIG BROTHER's premiere event will be the 90-minute premiere of THE CHALLENGE: USA (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT).
The following 16 new Houseguests will spend the summer competing for the $750,000 grand prize:
Well, that didn’t take long. CBS released the Big Brother 24 cast list on July 5. And only hours after fans learned the identities of the houseguests, troubling allegations came out about one of the contestants. But for now, the houseguest will still make his way into the Big Brother house on premiere night.
Big Brother Season 24 already has a casting shakeup! Just hours after the summer reality show announced its new cast of houseguests, and just a day before the premiere, Big Brother announced Marvin Achi will no longer be participating in this season of the CBS series. He will be replaced by backup houseguest Joseph.
They did it again, Big Brother fans. Less than 24 hours before the Big Brother 24 premiere, CBS announced that a swap had been made in the cast. The same day the network revealed the names of the new batch of houseguests, a replacement was necessitated for one of the 16 players.
