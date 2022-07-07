ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

Indictments in Gloversville kidnapping case; Wilson, Elmore arraigned, face life in prison, if convicted

By William Marincic
 3 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Shenandoah Briere Left: Nicole Elmore with her attorney Lee Kindlon. Right: Justin J. Wilson

JOHNSTOWN – Two Gloversville residents charged with allegedly kidnapping, sexually abusing and assaulting a woman both pleaded not guilty to the indictment charges Wednesday in State Supreme Court in Fulton County.

Justin J. Wilson, 31, and Nicole K. Elmore, 35, were each charged with first-degree kidnapping, a felony charge that carries a potential maximum sentence of life in prison with no parole on conviction. They were also charged with the felony counts of of first-degree assault and first-degree aggravated sexual abuse. Each of those charges carry a potential maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted.

“At this time the people will stand ready for trial,” said acting District Attorney Amanda Nellis during Elmore’s arraignment.

The two are accused of kidnapping Wilson’s estranged wife on Dec. 31, 2021 and torturing her over six days inside a trailer on Fulton County Highway 107 and at a motel in Montgomery county. The two are accused of cutting off the victim’s finger and sexually abusing her with a baseball bat, along with a list of other abuses, according to court documents.

On the sixth day of the alleged abuse the victim escaped after Wilson stopped his car at a house on Eagle Street in Gloversville.

The pair also face various charges in Montgomery County related to the case. Those charges are connected to allegations that they assaulted and attempted to kill the victim at the Knights Inn in Amsterdam during the same week she was allegedly tortured at Elmore’s trailer, state police have said.

Wilson, who was represented by Stephen Rockmacher, remains in Fulton County Jail following the indictment arraignment. Elmore is being held in Montgomery County Jail for the charges she faces there, her attorney Lee C. Kindlon said in court.

During the arraignment Judge Michael W. Smrtic indicated a hearing may be scheduled for Elmore regarding statements she made to police.

Wilson and Elmore will face a trial as co-defendants in January 2023.

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News

WNYT

Fight leads to Troy stabbing

A fight between two women resulted in a stabbing in Troy last night. According to police, the victim has what is being described as a minor injury to her leg caused by a sharp object. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police say the victim knew her attacker.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Alleged driver in fatal Northway crash pleads not guilty

The alleged driver in the deadly Northway crash NewsChannel 13 has been covering since Memorial Day weekend has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Vasu Laroiya is charged with seven counts, including DWI, reckless endangerment, second-degree manslaughter and now second-degree murder. Police say the 23-year-old man crashed into the back...
COLONIE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Franklin Man Charged With Criminal Mischief in Otsego County

A 58-year-old Franklin man has been charged with criminal mischief after an incident in Otsego County in June. According to the Otsego County Sheriff, Dale M. Beach of Franklin, New York was arrested and charged after an investigation into a complaint of a man damaging a vehicle by throwing rocks at it in the town of Otego.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

UPDATE: Police Provide Details on Washington County Shooting

Update 5:14pm: At an afternoon press conference, police say an argument broke out between a tenant and landlord, it quickly escalated to where the landlord called 911. The tenant, identified as 38 year old Matthew Parant, fired several shots at police and his landlord, which was the beginning of a tense standoff that lasted until early morning. Nobody was hit by gunfire and luckily nobody was injured. Parant eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody. He's facing two counts of first degree attempted murder and 1 count of second degree attempted murder.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
