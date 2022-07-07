Indictments in Gloversville kidnapping case; Wilson, Elmore arraigned, face life in prison, if convicted

PHOTOGRAPHER: Shenandoah Briere Left: Nicole Elmore with her attorney Lee Kindlon. Right: Justin J. Wilson

JOHNSTOWN – Two Gloversville residents charged with allegedly kidnapping, sexually abusing and assaulting a woman both pleaded not guilty to the indictment charges Wednesday in State Supreme Court in Fulton County.

Justin J. Wilson, 31, and Nicole K. Elmore, 35, were each charged with first-degree kidnapping, a felony charge that carries a potential maximum sentence of life in prison with no parole on conviction. They were also charged with the felony counts of of first-degree assault and first-degree aggravated sexual abuse. Each of those charges carry a potential maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted.

“At this time the people will stand ready for trial,” said acting District Attorney Amanda Nellis during Elmore’s arraignment.

The two are accused of kidnapping Wilson’s estranged wife on Dec. 31, 2021 and torturing her over six days inside a trailer on Fulton County Highway 107 and at a motel in Montgomery county. The two are accused of cutting off the victim’s finger and sexually abusing her with a baseball bat, along with a list of other abuses, according to court documents.

On the sixth day of the alleged abuse the victim escaped after Wilson stopped his car at a house on Eagle Street in Gloversville.

The pair also face various charges in Montgomery County related to the case. Those charges are connected to allegations that they assaulted and attempted to kill the victim at the Knights Inn in Amsterdam during the same week she was allegedly tortured at Elmore’s trailer, state police have said.

Wilson, who was represented by Stephen Rockmacher, remains in Fulton County Jail following the indictment arraignment. Elmore is being held in Montgomery County Jail for the charges she faces there, her attorney Lee C. Kindlon said in court.

During the arraignment Judge Michael W. Smrtic indicated a hearing may be scheduled for Elmore regarding statements she made to police.

Wilson and Elmore will face a trial as co-defendants in January 2023.

