Rock Hill, SC

CN2 Newscast – Event Safety, New Indy Update and County Residence Questionnaire

cn2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill says they are always preparing...

www.cn2.com

FOX Carolina

Power restored in most of Spartanburg, Pickens, Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power in most of Spartanburg, Pickens and Greenville Counties is restored. According to Duke Energy, as of 11:00 p.m., 304 Greenville County residents are without power. There are also a few residents still without power in Spartanburg and Pickens County.
PICKENS, SC
cn2.com

Answering What’s Next For Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – What changes would you make to Lancaster County?. That’s the question county officials are asking the community as they prepare to finalize their 20 year development plan. A series of meetings are taking place throughout Lancaster County with residents stopping by these public...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Government
City
Rock Hill, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Farming and brewing works in Lancaster, SC

On a recent visit to Lancaster County during our annual trek through our state’s Ag and Art tour, we stumbled upon what is purported to be South Carolina’s only production brewery located on a working farm. But what came first, the beer or the beef? Mike Switzer interviews Bryan O’Neal, owner of Benford Brewing in Lancaster, SC.
LANCASTER, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Schools offer Union County man a gateway to return to finish degree

A Union County man is closing a 20-year gap on his resume, thanks to a partnership between a community college and private university. Richard Baker, 40, is employed as a cross-connection coordinator for Union County Water System. He's also a husband and father, juggling work and family responsibilities, all while...
UNION COUNTY, NC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Black property, changing neighborhoods, and cash offers in Rock Hill

Rock Hill’s Southside neighborhood is an anomaly. It’s a district in which African-Americans hold a certain degree of generational property wealth. It’s not rich area. The homes are older – built more than a half-century ago – and were never high-end homes. But families own them outright; pass them down to children, to provide a measure of security that eludes a disproportionate share of Black Americans, particularly in the South.
ROCK HILL, SC
News Break
Politics
Daily Beast

Man Missing for Two Months Fell Into Industrial Shredder, South Carolina Coroner Finds

A man who went missing fell into a shredder at a recycling plant where he worked, a South Carolina coroner has determined. Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon vanished from the plant in early May, prompting his family to issue pleas on social media and local TV for information on his whereabouts. After multiple inspections of the plastic shredder at Industrial Recycling and Recovery Inc., a search involving a cadaver dog found dried blood. DNA tests revealed that the material matched Gordon’s parents. “What we have tested and was positive came from under a support under the conveyor belt just after the plastic shredding machine,” Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger concluded. He said sheriff’s deputies were told that around 30 tons of plastic “had been processed between the time Gordon was noticed missing and when the first investigator arrived to inspect the machine.”
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Delta Dears visit Newberry

”Delta Dears” who are members of the Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. took part in a day trip to Newberry on June 24. The members of the travel group said, “the town is so charming and everyone was so friendly.”
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

Tiny quake rumbles below Kershaw County yet again

ELGIN, S.C. — Only a handful of people reportedly felt it just before noon on Thursday, but nonetheless, the Lugoff and Elgin area felt yet another earthquake on Thursday. The latest quake registered at a magnitude of 1.8 and was felt by seven people - considerably fewer than the several thousand who felt two much larger quakes a week earlier which were said to be magnitudes of 3.5 and 3.6 respectively.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

5 Places To Rent Boats On Lake Wylie South Carolina

Summertime is here! And while the 4th of July may be behind us there are still many weekends left to get out on the lake and enjoy some fun in the sun. Whether you like skiing or wakeboarding, tubing, floating, or just enjoying a cold beverage taking out the boat is the prime summer activity. But what if you don’t have a boat or a friend with a boat? Never fear you can rent one! There are several places to rent boats on South Carolina’s Lake Wylie.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
News19 WLTX

I-77 fire contained, shelter-in-place advisory lifted as crews reopen northbound lanes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A deadly accident and chemical spill on I-77 led to significant traffic and even some shelter-in-place advisories near the crash site on Thursday morning. The information below includes the latest details regarding the crash and the efforts by fire and emergency crews to clear the roads and the chemical - determined to be ammonia sulfate according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC

