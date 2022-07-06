COVID vaccine clinic offered at Valley Blue Sox game Friday
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available at Friday’s Valley Blue Sox baseball game.Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 18 new deaths, 1,115 new cases
All three COVID vaccines are available for free (Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson& Johnson’s Janssen) as well as COVID booster shots, for persons aged 5 and older. Flu shots will also be offered. While preregistration is preferred it is not required.
Those who are getting the first-time vaccination will get two free tickets to another Blue Sox game.
The clinic will be held on Friday, July 8 from 5-8 p.m. at Mackenzie Stadium, 500 Beech Street, Holyoke. Use this link to register for an appointment.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0