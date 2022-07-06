COVID vaccine clinic offered at Valley Blue Sox game Friday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available at Friday’s Valley Blue Sox baseball game.

All three COVID vaccines are available for free (Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson& Johnson’s Janssen) as well as COVID booster shots, for persons aged 5 and older. Flu shots will also be offered. While preregistration is preferred it is not required.

Those who are getting the first-time vaccination will get two free tickets to another Blue Sox game.

The clinic will be held on Friday, July 8 from 5-8 p.m. at Mackenzie Stadium, 500 Beech Street, Holyoke. Use this link to register for an appointment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.