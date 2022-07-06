ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Rohnert Park will rock your summer

By EVA GRANAHAN
sonomacountygazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Friday night market continues celebrating the city's 60th birthday every week outside the Sonoma County Library. The farmer’s market booths are available from 5 to 8 p.m. July 8 is 80s night, so come dressed in your best 80s outfits for a chance to win prizes! Choppin’ Broccoli ‘80s music...

www.sonomacountygazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa winery appoints assistant wine maker

Rachael Froehlich is joining RD Winery in the Napa Valley as assistant winemaker and production manager. “Rachael is a driven, passionate winemaker, whose talents are only growing. I’m so glad to have her join the RD Winery team,” says Mailynh Phan, RD Winery CEO. “Much has changed since we opened our tasting room in 2020 and started officially sharing our wines in the U.S. market. Rachael’s dynamic experience and skillset lend themselves beautifully to our approach of bringing community into everything we do.”
NAPA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why are there 70 acres of open space in the heart of San Francisco? Thank the Gum Tree Girls

It was an otherwise ordinary day when Zoanne Theriault Nordstrom first noticed a group of men driving heavy equipment into the dirt near her home. Ever the nosey neighbor, she asked what they were doing in Glen Canyon, a scrubby open space where she spent long afternoons with her three boys. When they told her they were drilling test borings for a future freeway to cut through the park, she responded: “The hell it is!”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

It’s the summer of 2022 - and here are some ways to make it special in Geyserville

Tucked in behind our well-loved Geyserville Grille is a new place for breakfast and lunch - Paul’s Kitchen. This unexpected spot is at the back of the Geyserville Inn property and is open for breakfast and lunch. The seating is all outdoor and gives customers a chance to enjoy the view of the vineyards and the Mayacamas mountains beyond. The “breakfast tacos” are a hit and they also offer a substantial breakfast burrito among other items. Even on the hottest day of the year so far it was comfortable to sit in the shady, lush area.
GEYSERVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
Rohnert Park, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Sonoma County, CA
Rohnert Park, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3,000 gallons of hazardous milk mixture spilled in Petaluma River

PETALUMA, Calif. - Authorities responded to a hazardous materials spill at a Clover milk processing plant in Petaluma Friday morning. A broken pipe led to approximately 3,000 gallons of a milk mixture going down a storm drain, and eventually entering the Petaluma River. The Petaluma police, fire and public works...
PETALUMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cloud Farm near Cotati was a 1960s, 1970s haven for lesbians and activists

It’s empty now, but the unassuming plot of land along Petaluma Hill Road just outside of Cotati used to be a fun gathering spot where Volkswagen buses were repaired and women flew through the air as they aerial danced with colorful silk ribbons. Poetry and songs were written here and live music was played for eager audiences made up of friends.
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Construction starts on 90 affordable apartments in Napa

Construction is getting started on 90 affordable-housing units in two northeast Napa projects. The projects, located on 4 acres at 3700 and 3710 Valle Verde Drive, include the revamping and expanding of a shuttered assisted-housing site plus the building of apartments. Heritage House, which was built in 1988 and closed in 2004, is being converted into 66 apartments — 58 studio and eight one-bedroom units. On vacant adjoining land, the 24-unit Valle Verde Apartments project will have 12 with one bedroom, six with two bedrooms and six with three bedrooms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Will Rock#Fitness#City Hall#City Council#Affordable Housing#The Sonoma County Library#Aqua Nett
sonomacountygazette.com

Rio Nido renaissance

Let me say that the tide has changed. Rio Nido has had its fair share of tragedies in the past with landslides, floods and other challenges. The residents here are Rio Nido resilient. We have long-timers who have lived here most of their lives and can tell you stories of...
RIO NIDO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Fun stuff you don’t want to miss in Occidental

Hello to all, and summer greetings. I am currently running up against my deadline and preparing to leave in the morning for my first backpacking trip in a couple of years. I am excited, frazzled and a bit rushed so forgive me if this column is not the finely tuned piece of community literature it normally is, ha ha. My buddy and I are heading up to the Marble Mountains in much further Northern California for 5 nights. I have fond memories of a backpacking trip to this area once before, but it was 30 plus years ago with my parents so of course none of us can quite remember exactly what trail we were on. Whether we are traversing entirely new ones or ringing bells of memory along the way, I can’t wait to revisit a beautiful piece of our great state.
OCCIDENTAL, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Diamonds: Our Unique Gemstone

Dispersed across many of our fields and along roadsides are sparkling Lake County diamonds. They glitter and gleam after a nice rain shower, just begging to be picked up, collected, displayed or even faceted into jewelry. In fact, some local jewelers will facet the diamonds for you to wear. Usually clear, Lake County diamond specimens are sometimes lavender or reddish in color. These beauties, not true diamonds, are considered semi-precious stones, having a rating of 7.8 to 8 on the Moh’s Scale of Hardness. Real diamonds rate a 10. These gems played a part in Lake County history in Pomo mythology, and were used in some Indigenous burial ceremonies. Later on, the diamonds were mined for industrial purposes. The Lake County Museum says, “Lake County diamonds were called “Moon Tears” because they are supposed to be the tears the Moon shed when she fell in love with a young Pomo Chieftain, and her brother, the Sun made her go back into the sky. Lake County Diamonds were placed on burial mounds by some tribes to protect the spirits of the newly departed from evil spirits or demons, who love the darkness and when they saw the ‘moon tears’ would think the moon was shining and go away.”
LAKE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Yoga
SFGate

Here’s what’s happening with COVID in the SF Bay Area right now

Right now, BA.5, the most infectious subvariant of the coronavirus yet, is driving a surge of cases in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people who had avoided the virus for more than two years are getting COVID for the first time. Others are getting infected for a second or even third time. This is particularly likely thanks to the new subvariant of omicron, known as BA.5, which is harder for the body’s first line of defense — called neutralizing antibodies — to recognize and block from infecting cells.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area climate activists target SUVs, deflate tires

VACAVILLE - Someone has been deflating SUV tires to make a point about gas consumption and climate change. It's happened to multiple drivers in Vacaville, including Quanda Ellis-Walker.The registered nurse has two boys with autism. She and her husband also coach youth sports focusing on kids with disabilities.She said between her job, her kids, the kids on her team, and taking care of an older aunt, she puts a lot of mileage on her Dodge SUV. On Tuesday morning, as she was driving to an appointment, her tire pressure sensor came on to notify her of a...
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

20-acre fire burns in Lower Lake Friday

LOWER LAKE, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire responded to a structure fire that extended into the wildland in Lower Lake on Friday. No evacuation orders or warnings are necessary, Cal Fire said. The fire was first reported on Twitter at 3:08 p.m. near Highway 29 and Main Street. It...
LOWER LAKE, CA
Silicon Valley

Marin reckons with state law removing racial covenants

A new state law mandating the removal of language banning people of color from buying residences has drawn special attention in Marin, which is known for a history of racial housing discrimination. AB 1466 went into effect July 1 and requires state recorders, real estate brokers, agents and insurance companies...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Fireworks Damage Santa Rosa Muffler Shop

The roof of a Santa Rosa muffler shop was damaged by fireworks. On Monday night, Santa Rosa fire fighters responded to reports of a fire at Johnny Franklin’s Muffler shop on Santa Rosa Avenue. Fire fighters attacked the fire from the outside while working to enter the building. The fire was contained to the roof and did not enter the attic or interior of the building. It was determined that the fire started due to the illegal use of fireworks. Several spent boxes of large mortar style fireworks were located directly behind the building in a parking lot. The boxes were within a few feet of the structure. All fireworks are illegal in the city of Santa Rosa. Damage is estimated to be $20,000.
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Novato growing as flagship biomed hub with Ultragenyx expansion

When Ultragenyx cut the ribbon on a newly constructed research facility designed to study rare diseases, it was no accident that it chose the burgeoning cornerstone of biomed companies in northern Marin County. The life sciences giant has planted its footprint with now six buildings spanning more than 150,000 square...
NOVATO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy