Actors Chris Pratt has apologized to Israel Adesanya following his comments after UFC 276. In the main event of the International Fight Week card, Adesanya was defending his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier. In the lead-up to the fight, Adesanya vowed to do something spectacular but it was far from that. Instead, Adesanya won a lackluster decision and after the fight, Pratt was on the post-fight show and was critical of the champ’s performance.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO