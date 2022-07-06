101-Year-Old WWII Veteran From Orange Shares What Keeps Him Feeling Young

Huntington Beach has many things for one to get into, whether it be a solo, family, or friend trip. This southeast California city can get you involved with all the activities that it has to offer. Enjoy the five beaches that stretch across the coastline, relax at the spas, indulge in some tasty offerings, enjoy the nightlife, or just hang out and take advantage of your time at one of these Airbnb Huntington Beach properties. Whatever you decided to get into it will surely be an adventure.

