Julia Roberts and George Clooney are two of the biggest names in Hollywood and they're about to team up again. The two stars are best known for working together in Ocean's Eleven and Ocean's Twelve and they reunited back in 2016 for Amazon's Money Monster. Roberts also appeared in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind in 2002, which was the first feature to be directed by Clooney. Now, they're starring in Ticket to Paradise, which follows exes who try to stop their daughter from repeating their romantic mistakes. Universal Pictures released the first trailer for the romantic comedy earlier today.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO