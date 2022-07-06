Life After Roses! See Bachelor Nation Stars’ Weight Loss Transformations

Instagram (3)

Losing for love! While some Bachelor Nation stars find love on the reality dating show, others find motivation from their heartbreak. Bachelor and Bachelorette alums including Evan Bass, Ben Higgins and more have shared drastic weight loss transformations after their time on the ABC show.

Following his split from Bachelor in Paradise costar Carly Waddell, Evan focused on his physical and mental health, dropping 6 percent body fat.

“When I was going through hell, working on my body was the one thing in my life I could actually control. I’ve actually worked out for over a decade but never saw the results I wanted,” the Bachelorette alum told Us Weekly in June 2022. “My trainer, Josh Stiglets, had been preaching to me for years about diet as a lifestyle instead of a New Year’s resolution. He taught me that a lifestyle of balanced healthy eating and physical activity was more beneficial than trying to diet for short-term results.”

The BiP season 3 couple announced their split in December 2020 after three years of marriage. They share daughter Isabella and son Charles.

“I feel so much better physically which has positively affected my mental life. And when life is tough, even a little mental help is amazing. My trainer was there to help me focus on getting stronger instead of stress and angst,” Evan told the outlet. “I also work with a life coach (Chance Scoggins) who has, perhaps even more than therapy, changed my outlook from impending doom to cautious optimism. Between those two, and dealing with the trauma of divorce with my therapist, I was able to get focused and decrease my body fat from 15 percent to 6 percent and gain about 20 pounds of muscle.”

While Evan’s weight transformation was intentional, that’s not the case for every Bachelor Nation star. Ben revealed after his season ended in 2016 that he lost 30 pounds while filming the ABC show due to having a parasite in his gut that came about right when filming started.

“The craziest thing that ever happened to me on this franchise, that I can speak to openly now, is I had a massive parasite the whole time I was on the show,” he shared on the Fubo Sports TV show Drinks With Binks. “I was in Honduras— which is a country I love— for a wedding. I get a parasite in my gut.”

He continued, “I have an incredible stomach flu for the three months of the season, I lose 30 pounds from start to finish.

Ben and Evan aren’t the only Bachelor alums to share their weight loss journeys. Keep scrolling to see photos of Bachelor Nation stars’ weight loss transformations.