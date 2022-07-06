ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Life After Roses! See Bachelor Nation Stars’ Weight Loss Transformations

By Meghan Kelly
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Sdjy_0gWy36Ii00
Instagram (3)

Losing for love! While some Bachelor Nation stars find love on the reality dating show, others find motivation from their heartbreak. Bachelor and Bachelorette alums including Evan Bass, Ben Higgins and more have shared drastic weight loss transformations after their time on the ABC show.

Following his split from Bachelor in Paradise costar Carly Waddell, Evan focused on his physical and mental health, dropping 6 percent body fat.

“When I was going through hell, working on my body was the one thing in my life I could actually control. I’ve actually worked out for over a decade but never saw the results I wanted,” the Bachelorette alum told Us Weekly in June 2022. “My trainer, Josh Stiglets, had been preaching to me for years about diet as a lifestyle instead of a New Year’s resolution. He taught me that a lifestyle of balanced healthy eating and physical activity was more beneficial than trying to diet for short-term results.”

The BiP season 3 couple announced their split in December 2020 after three years of marriage. They share daughter Isabella and son Charles.

“I feel so much better physically which has positively affected my mental life. And when life is tough, even a little mental help is amazing. My trainer was there to help me focus on getting stronger instead of stress and angst,” Evan told the outlet. “I also work with a life coach (Chance Scoggins) who has, perhaps even more than therapy, changed my outlook from impending doom to cautious optimism. Between those two, and dealing with the trauma of divorce with my therapist, I was able to get focused and decrease my body fat from 15 percent to 6 percent and gain about 20 pounds of muscle.”

While Evan’s weight transformation was intentional, that’s not the case for every Bachelor Nation star. Ben revealed after his season ended in 2016 that he lost 30 pounds while filming the ABC show due to having a parasite in his gut that came about right when filming started.

“The craziest thing that ever happened to me on this franchise, that I can speak to openly now, is I had a massive parasite the whole time I was on the show,” he shared on the Fubo Sports TV show Drinks With Binks. “I was in Honduras— which is a country I love— for a wedding. I get a parasite in my gut.”

He continued, “I have an incredible stomach flu for the three months of the season, I lose 30 pounds from start to finish.

Ben and Evan aren’t the only Bachelor alums to share their weight loss journeys. Keep scrolling to see photos of Bachelor Nation stars’ weight loss transformations.

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve

What a difference six years can make! When Bachelor Nation first met identical twins Haley and Emily Ferguson way back in 2016, they both still lived together in their family home, and frankly neither seemed grown-up enough for a serious relationship. “The Twins” were contestants on Season 20 of The Bachelor, where they made a joint attempt at Ben Higgins‘ heart. […] The post The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve appeared first on Reality Tea.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Bachelorette Alum Chase McNary Is Engaged to Ellie White: 'It Was Always You'

Chase McNary found his happy ending. On Instagram Saturday, the former Bachelorette contestant announced his engagement to girlfriend Ellie White. He shared the news alongside moments from the romantic proposal occurring in Breckenridge, Colorado, including a shot of himself getting down on one knee. "It was always you 💍 @elliefwhite,"...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
TODAY.com

Justin Timberlake shares a rare photo of sons ... and they're just like dad

Justin Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with his little protégés. On Sunday, the singer posted a photo of his sons, Silas, 7 and Phineas, who will turn 2 next month, sharing a piano bench. The brothers appear to be performing an adorable duet. “My two favorite melodies,” Timberlake...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Higgins
Person
Carly Waddell
Person
Evan Bass
Page Six

Matt James trashes ‘Bachelor’: Rachael Kirkconnell and I aren’t ‘playing games’

Matt James claimed in an explosive new interview that he and Rachael Kirkconnell are still together because they refuse to play “games” like other “Bachelor” stars. “My relationship had been made into a sideshow, a complete circus,” James, 30, told the Los Angeles Times Thursday, referring to Kirkconnell, 25, facing racism accusations while his season of the ABC reality show aired in early 2021. “Rachael and I have moved on. We’re one of the only couples from that franchise still going strong,” he continued. “The reason is we’re going at things at our own pace. We’re not playing games that a lot...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
RadarOnline

It's Final! Kaley Cuoco Divorce Settlement Revealed: No Spousal Support To Ex-Husband Karl Cook

Actress Kaley Cuoco will not have to pay a dime to her ex-husband Karl Cook in monthly spousal support, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 36-year-old Flight Attendant star and her ex were able to hash out an agreement in less than a year after they split. The deal states the parties were married on June 30, 2018. Prior to walking down the aisle, the two signed an "iron-clad" prenuptial agreement.Neither party tried to contest the terms of the prenup which said Cuoco would not have to pay spousal support in the event of a...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roses#Wedding#Mental Health#Life Coach#Bachelor Nation#Abc#Us Weekly
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Victoria Konefal Out as Ciara — Here’s Why

Victoria Konefal has come through and exited the Days of Our Lives revolving door on more than one occasion, and now the actress is set to leave the NBC soap once again, as reported by Soap Opera Digest. Having wrapped up filming, fans will last see her character Ciara in Salem on Friday, July 8, when she and Ben leave town to start a new journey.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Wait, What? Days of Our Lives’ Judi Evans and Wally Kurth Are Married… for Real?

It’s a good thing the co-stars get along so swimmingly!. In a recent video interview, longtime Days of Our Lives castmates Judi Evans and Wally Kurth talked about everything from her first friend on the set to the requirements for his hiring. (Believe it or not, the show wanted him to lose five pounds and get a Jack Wagner haircut!) Bonnie and Justin’s portrayers also got very candid about their love for one another.
RELATIONSHIPS
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy