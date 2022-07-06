ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rory McIlroy appears to do about face on LIV Golf, says ‘it’s good for golf’

By Kendall Capps
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the last few months, a lot of controversy has surrounded LIV Golf, a new golf series that is attempting to challenge the PGA Tour. LIV Golf has successfully drawn a ton of attention for the massive purses, but also for where that money comes from. The LIV Golf Series is...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Saudi cash-grabbing golf rebel Ian Poulter suffers humiliation at the Scottish Open after shooting nightmare eight-over-par round - having fought in court just for the right to play and angering his fellow players

Ian Poulter endured a day to forget on Thursday at the Scottish Open - in a week when he won his legal battle to participate in the event following the ban handed to him for signing up to the rebel LIV Golf tour. Englishman Poulter, 46, had a horror first...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Nick Kyrgios' Girlfriend Reacts To Rafael Nadal News

On Thursday, Rafael Nadal officially withdrew from Wimbledon because of a tear in his abdomen. As a result, Nick Kyrgios has advanced to the final. This is the first time in Kyrgios' career that he'll compete in the final of a Grand Slam tournament. He'll face either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie on Sunday.
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

R&A announce total prize purse for 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews

The winner of the forthcoming, landmark 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews will receive a whopping $2.5million, the R&A have announced. The players will battle it out for the Claret Jug at the home of golf next week, where the total prize purse will be a record $14million at the iconic Old Course.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Kyrgios sends message to Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, and the Australian player sent a message to the Spaniard Thursday following the injury news. Nadal and Kyrgios were set to play in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday until Rafa withdrew due to his abdominal injury. Kyrgios advances to the finals thanks to the walkover and shared a positive note to Rafa via Instagram.
TENNIS
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy calls for talks between tours, LIV: 'That needs to happen'

As LIV continues to gain momentum and poach some of the game’s biggest names, Rory McIlroy called on golf’s leading tours to at least have a conversation with officials from the rival league. In an interview earlier this week at the JP McManus Pro-Am, McIlroy seemed to soften...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Newsline#Saudi
Golf.com

LIV Golf’s charter jet for players, caddies looks like a wild scene

If guaranteed prize money didn’t seem like payment enough, wait until you see how LIV golfers travel. Picture how a mini-tour player gets around — cheap flights, long drives and scrambling to make tee times — and now imagine the polar opposite: an all-inclusive private jet with a well-stocked bar and presumably no concerns about wandering luggage.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Mastercard pauses business relationships with LIV players Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell

Mastercard has distanced itself from brand ambassadors Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell of the LIV Golf Series, Sports Business Journal has reported. Mastercard senior vice president of communications Seth Eisen confirmed to SBJ on Friday that the company’s relationship with Poulter and McDowell has been paused in recognition of uncertainties involving their participation on the PGA Tour, which has suspended the pair and numerous others after they jumped to rival LIV Golf. (McDowell relinquished his PGA Tour card shortly before the first LIV event near London.)
GOLF
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy says it’s time for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to talk

In Rory McIlroy, the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan have had no more staunch an ally. The 32-year-old four-time major winner has come to the defense of both the organization and Monahan himself during the emergence of the renegade LIV Golf series, repeatedly claiming that the PGA Tour is the best place in the world to compete.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Former Ryder Cup captain disqualified from Scottish Open

2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn has been disqualified from the 2022 Scottish Open after signing an incorrect scorecard. If it makes Bjorn feel any better, he wasn’t going to advance to the weekend anyway at Renaissance Club as he shot 12-over on the first two rounds of the tournament, with a round of 75 (+5) and another of 77 (+7).
GOLF
TheDailyBeast

Abdominal Tear Knocks Rafael Nadal Out of Wimbledon

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon because of an abdominal tear. Although he was clearly suffering from the injury on the court in his quarterfinals match against Taylor Fritz Wednesday, he ended up defeating the American. Due to the withdrawal, Nadal’s opponent in Thursday’s match, Nick Kyrgios, is heading straight to the final. Nadal, 36, was seen practicing earlier Thursday, but his moves were noticeably slower than normal, and he said in a press conference Wednesday he wasn’t sure if he would make it to the next match, ESPN reports. “I have to pull out of the tournament. As everybody saw yesterday, I have been suffering with the pain in the abdominal [area]. That’s confirmed. I have a tear in the muscle,” Nadal said in a press conference Thursday, according to Fraser. Before withdrawing, Nadal was on track to winning his third Wimbledon tournament.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins reveals exact moment he realized he could actually rebound

Andrew Wiggins was the beneficiary of fleeting NBA Finals MVP buzz mostly for his stellar individual defense on Jayson Tatum and ability to make the Boston Celtics pay for loading extra defenders toward Stephen Curry. But his career-altering performance en route to the Golden State Warriors’ fourth championship in eight seasons should be remembered most for the incredible improvement Wiggins made in another facet of the game entirely—one he now can’t believe failed to come sooner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Stephen Curry says Charles Barkley won't finish in top 70 at American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament

Bettors believe Charles Barkley is poised for his best performance at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. Stephen Curry disagrees. Caesars Sportsbook is offering odds on Barkley to finish in the top 70 of the 87-golfer field this week in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Barkley finished in a tie for 76th last season, his best performance at the tournament, which he attends annually.
NBA
Yardbarker

LIV Golf’s private jet another reason for the PGA Tour to be worried

We already knew that LIV Golf pays their players very well, but we didn’t realize until now that they also fly them around in absolute style. The ongoing war between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is all about money. The new golf tour is backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which is a branch of the Saudi government that leads one of the wealthiest nations in the world.
GOLF
The Independent

The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch, TV information and St Andrews odds

It’s The Open 2022 and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
177K+
Followers
100K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy