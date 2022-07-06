WATCH: Lisa Briggs answers your plant questions

Making sure the grass is always greener isn’t always easy. From figuring out the best lawn fertilizer for your needs to knowing when to apply it, achieving a healthy lawn is the result of a long process and many steps. Problems like dead grass, damaging pet messes, and weeds can make knowing how to treat your lawn even more complicated. Applying chemicals may seem like a quick fix, but this has long-term repercussions for the environment and can negatively impact the health of children and pets living in the home.

