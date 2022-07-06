ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine County, MT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 16:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MDT this evening. * WINDS...West to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * TIMING...From late morning through early evening today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Big Horn; Blaine; Broadwater; Carbon; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Gallatin; Glacier; Golden Valley; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Madison; Meagher; Musselshell; Park; Petroleum; Phillips; Pondera; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Teton; Toole; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 447 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD BIG HORN BLAINE BROADWATER CARBON CASCADE CHOUTEAU FERGUS GALLATIN GLACIER GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MADISON MEAGHER MUSSELSHELL PARK PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PONDERA STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TETON TOOLE WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT

