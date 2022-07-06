Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Russell by NWS

The Wayne County Rescue Squad reports that units responded back to the last known area of Ricky Griffis on Thursday. On scene, Rescue units assisted the family in retrieving the vehicle Mr. Griffis was driving. Units were joined later in the day by our partners with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources who deployed drones over the area with no success. During this time rescue units continued searching the area also with no success. Rescue units remind the public if you have any details please contact Monticello Wayne County 911 or Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO