ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Russell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 18:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Barren, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Monroe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Monroe County in south central Kentucky Southern Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Barren County in south central Kentucky * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Scottsville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Monroe, southern Allen and southeastern Barren Counties, including the following locations... Oak Forest, Gum Tree, Maynard, Gamaliel, Austin, Lamb, Alonzo, Flippin, Emberton and New Roe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Severe thunderstorms causing travel issues in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Severe thunderstorms in Kentucky are creating issues in Lexington and the surrounding area Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Bourbon, Clark, Fayette Jessamine, and Madison counties until 5: 30 p.m. According to FOX 56’s Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson, winds between 60- 70 mph will be possible with the storm.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of strong and severe storms have targeted the region over the past few days and today looks like another stormy one. This action is ahead of a front settling through here for a better feeling weekend with larger changes coming next week. Once again, we...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEKU

Thousands without power in central Kentucky as storms roll through

Storms rolling through central Kentucky are knocking out power as they move south. The Kentucky Utilities outage map is showing over 35-thousand customers currently without power, mostly in Fayette County. In a tweet, Lexington Emergency Management officials said the outages may impact some traffic signals around town. Drivers should treat...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russell, KY
County
Clinton County, KY
City
Clinton, KY
City
Jamestown, KY
City
Columbia, KY
County
Adair County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
County
Russell County, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Cumberland, KY
County
Casey County, KY
County
Cumberland County, KY
lakercountry.com

Lake Cumberland Regional Airport to undergo runway strengthening

The Federal Aviation Administration is set to provide just over $160,000 through the Airport Improvement Program to strengthen the runway at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in neighboring Pulaski County. The infrastructure project in Somerset is one of five recently announced airport projects throughout the state. Lake Cumberland Regional Airport...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Search Continues for Missing Man

The Wayne County Rescue Squad reports that units responded back to the last known area of Ricky Griffis on Thursday. On scene, Rescue units assisted the family in retrieving the vehicle Mr. Griffis was driving. Units were joined later in the day by our partners with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources who deployed drones over the area with no success. During this time rescue units continued searching the area also with no success. Rescue units remind the public if you have any details please contact Monticello Wayne County 911 or Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Mph
WBKO

KSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Barren County. According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday Morning in Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP investigate the shooting. Police say the shooting happened in the...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky man killed in logging accident in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say 53-year-old Tony Burton of Columbia died Wednesday in a logging accident on Tower Road in Adair County. According to State Police, Burton was on a farm tractor moving timber, when it overturned into a deep ravine, trapping Burton underneath the tractor. State Police say Burton died on the scene.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for missing man

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man. Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said the family of Ricky Griffis has not seen or heard from him since Monday, July 4. The sheriff said Griffis did not show up for work. Griffis...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Wave 3

Ky. man killed after tractor overturns in Adair Co. logging accident

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating after one man dies in a logging accident in Adair County on Wednesday. Troopers with KSP, along with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, were called to Tower Road in Adair County on Wednesday to investigate the accident, according to a release.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky railroad company preps for improvements thanks to federal grant

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky-based R.J. Corman Railroad Company has received a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The short-line railroad will use the money to make several improvements to its lines, collectively called the Bluegrass Multimodal Freight Improvement Project. What You Need...
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Kentucky State Police looking for escaped Lexington inmate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky State Police has been contacted by the Hope Center in Lexington about an inmate who walked away from the facility on Saturday. At around 1:00 p.m. David D. Lewis, who was staying at the Hope Recovery Center in Lexington. KSP confirmed Lewis removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the facility.
LEXINGTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren deputy involved in early Saturday shooting, subject killed

CAVE CITY — Kentucky State Police is investigating an incident after a deputy with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a shooting early Saturday. The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. somewhere near Cave City, according to a news release. The exact location was not provided. A...
CAVE CITY, KY
WKYT 27

Barn burned to ground in Jessamine County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A large fire burned a barn to the ground Wednesday afternoon at Taylor Made Farm in Jessamine County. Luckily, there was only hay inside and no people or animals were injured. There was a nearby barn with horses inside, which did not catch fire. It’s not...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Police Identify Both Drivers Killed In Head-On Collision

Officials have released the identities of the two drivers who died in a fiery head on collision on the Bluegrass Parkway in Mercer County. Donald Jackson, 82, of Cynthiana, and Joshua Eversole, 33, of Nelson County, perished in the crash, which happened approximately 5:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4, around mile marker 53.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Kentucky State Police Post 7 Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints

RICHMOND, KY (July 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy