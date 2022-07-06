Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Barren; Monroe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Monroe County in south central Kentucky Southern Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Barren County in south central Kentucky * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Scottsville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Monroe, southern Allen and southeastern Barren Counties, including the following locations... Oak Forest, Gum Tree, Maynard, Gamaliel, Austin, Lamb, Alonzo, Flippin, Emberton and New Roe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0