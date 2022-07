SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport are partnering to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Thursday, July 7, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting that only 45% of eligible people in northwest Louisiana (Region 7) have been vaccinated. This comes as LDH says it has recorded its biggest single-day spike with more than 5,400 new cases of the virus. The last time there was a spike of more than 5,000 cases in a single day was back on Jan. 31.

