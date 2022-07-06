Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Pickens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina Northeastern Pickens County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 204 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles southeast of Brevard, or near Jones Gap State Park, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Berea, Travelers Rest, Slater-Marietta, Paris Mountain State Park, Tigerville, Lake Robinson, Pleasant Ridge State Park, Jones Gap State Park, Cherrydale Point and Furman University. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO