ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio cooked books to hide $224M in NYC Ferry outlays: audit

By David Meyer and
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17897b_0gWxzpXI00
"We haven't had a chance to review the full report and recommendations, so I can't comment on any specifics yet" said former Mayor Bill de Blasio. James Messerschmidt

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio used accounting gimmicks to hide nearly $225 million he poured into the city’s costly ferry system — and forced taxpayers to shell out as much as $14.57 for each ride as overwhelmingly wealthy passengers paid just $2.75 a piece.

Those are the key findings of a blistering audit released Wednesday by city Comptroller Brad Lander.

In addition, de Blasio wasted $66 million — including $34 million in “questionable vessel acquisition costs” — as a result of bad decisions by his hand-picked officials in charge of the city’s Economic Development Corp., the 50-page report said.

Although the EDC reported spending $534 million to operate the ferries during the six and a half years that ended on Dec. 31, auditors uncovered a total of at least $758.5 million in ferry-related expenditures — a difference of $224.5 million, Lander said.

The undisclosed expenses — which included payments to various vendors and personnel costs — comprised $181 million in capital spending and $43.5 million in operating expenses, “obfuscating the actual cost of the NYC Ferry system,” according to the audit.

“If you just magically put your capital expenses below the line, you don’t have to show them — even though effectively it’s the same total set of costs in the system,” Lander said during a news conference at the NYC Ferry terminal in Manhattan’s Financial District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2is2r9_0gWxzpXI00
De Blasio wasted $66 million including $34 million in “questionable vessel acquisition costs,” according to the audit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1ih8_0gWxzpXI00
NYC Comptroller Brad Lander announced the results of an audit that showed the NYC Economic Development Corporation under reported.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ZuqG_0gWxzpXI00
The East River Ferry now runs from Wall Street in NYC.

“When ‘hide the ball’ is played with any amount — and certainly with nearly a quarter of a billion dollars — you can’t have confidence that your city’s telling the truth or providing the information that you need.”

Lander said uncovering the budgetary shenanigans meant that the money-losing ferry system was operating far deeper in the red than previously acknowledged by the EDC, which in 2016 estimated that taxpayers would have to subsidize the service at a cost of $6.60 per ride.

The actual subsidy per ride has actually been near twice that amount, Lander said, ranging from a low of $11.44 in fiscal 2019 to a high of $14.57 during fiscal 2020, when ridership plunged amid COVID-19-related lockdowns.

During fiscal 2021, the taxpayer subsidy was $12.88 per ride, according to the audit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FsAIe_0gWxzpXI00
The actual subsidy per ride has actually been near twice that amount, Lander said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JkNMN_0gWxzpXI00
The former mayor aggressively promoted the ferry service.

Despite becoming mayor on a campaign pledge to end a class divide he called a “tale of two cities,” de Blasio aggressively promoted the ferry service, which has a ridership with a median annual income between $100,000 and $150,000, The Post exclusively revealed in 2020.

Last year, there were fewer than 150,000 trips weekly on its six routes, which connect 25 terminals on Manhattan’s East Side, Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx.

Lander’s recommendations include seeking the recovery of what he called about $12 million in “overpayments” to San Francisco-based Hornblower Cruises, which has been paid nearly $830 million since 2015 and has a contract to operate the ferry system through September 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3wbY_0gWxzpXI00
Auditors uncovered a total of at least $758.5 million in ferry-related expenditures, Lander said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTfa2_0gWxzpXI00
The money-losing ferry system was operating far deeper in the red than acknowledged by the EDC.

In a prepared statement, a Hornblower spokesperson said that Lander’s audit “does not state that Hornblower has violated its contract with the City in any way” and added that “Hornblower worked with NYCEDC to return $1 million in scheduled payments from the City while ridership numbers dropped during the pandemic.”

In a response to the audit’s findings, the EDC said it wouldn’t seek any refunds from Hornblower because all the money the company got paid was “in accordance with” its contract.

EDC executive vice president and chief financial officer Fred D’Ascoli also said that under de Blasio, the nonprofit corporation “was charged with implementing a massive and complex ferry system” in less than three years despite being “told by experts that a system of this scale would be impossible to deliver in this timeframe.”

In a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams likewise said, “Concerns around the system’s finances are well known – the prior administration rushed NYCEDC to establish a large and complex ferry system, and we are keenly aware there is room for improvement.”

De Blasio, who’s now running for a seat in the US House of Representatives after a failed bid for the White House in 2020, said in a statement, “We haven’t had a chance to review the full report and recommendations, so I can’t comment on any specifics yet, but if there are issues with underreporting at EDC, or by the ferry operators, that should be remedied and whatever accountability or reforms that are needed should be adopted.”

Additional reporting by Nolan Hicks

Comments / 3

Dave Lee
3d ago

Where’s the billion dollars that DeBlasio’s wife spent on mental health under the “Thrive” program that can’t be accounted for??? Where are the indictments????

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] New York City’s $29.5 Billion Gateway Program

The US is planning to construct a $29.5 billion dollar rail infrastructure project in New York City. Currently, there is only one northeast corridor train link between Manhattan and New Jersey. Running at full capacity, the link transports 200 thousand commuters to and from New York City every day, serving as an essential lifeline for the metropolis. However, it is deteriorating very rapidly and frequently breaks down, causing commuter chaos. In the near future, when it inevitably will have to be shut down for repair, the closure would seriously harm the regional economy, causing billions of dollars of economic damage. To fix this problem, NYC is building the Gateway Program, which will include numerous rail infrastructure projects between Manhattan and New Jersey, including a new Hudson Tunnel and Portal Bridges. Planned to be finished by the 2030’s, the project will provide a list of benefits and boost the city’s economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
therealdeal.com

Feds seize pill-pushing doc’s Brooklyn condo

The feds have given an oxycodone-pushing doctor a bitter pill to swallow. U.S. Marshals have taken possession of a condo in Kensington, Brooklyn, that belonged to disgraced physician Lazar Feygin, property records filed Wednesday show. The apartment is one of several properties seized from Feygin, 75, who served time in...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams unveils Rainfall Ready NYC Action Plan

NEW YORK -- Hurricane season is here. As we look back at the tragic loss of lives from last year's remnants of Hurricane Ida, Mayor Eric Adams' office says the Rainfall Ready NYC Action Plan will help keep residents safe.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reported Thursday, families should also prepare for potentially extreme weather.Nearly a year after Ida hit the New York City area, leaving dozens dead and structural damage across the region, city agencies are working to ensure this hurricane season looks a lot different."It wasn't high tides that affected us. It was rain. The level of rain our system...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces Nominees for the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying in Government

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced two of the Executive Chamber’s three nominees to the Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government. In accordance with the Independent Review Committee’s procedures adopted in June, the public will have seven business days to comment on the nominees and then be presented to the Independent Review Committee of New York’s law school deans for review and approval or denial to serve on the Commission.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Ferry#Ferries#Politics Local#Edc
PLANetizen

Manhattan Congestion Pricing Could Start in 2023

According to an article by Stephen Nessen in Gothamist, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has completed its response to over 400 questions sent to the agency by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) regarding the environmental impact of the city’s proposed congestion pricing scheme, a key step in moving forward with implementation of the program. The program would enact cordon pricing (a fee charged for entering a specific area) south of 60th Street in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Adirondack Explorer

What will newly passed firearm legislation mean for the Adirondacks?

Republicans, Democrats clash over impact for those carrying guns on park’s public lands. In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that New York’s concealed carry law was unconstitutional, Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers passed new firearm legislation in a special session last week that has Democrats and Republicans at odds over how it will impact Adirondack Park residents.
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

DMV Warns New Yorkers of New Phishing Scam

(WENY) - New York's Department of Motor Vehicles is warning New Yorkers about a new phishing scam being used to steal people's personal information. The scam involves sending people text messages, falsely claiming the state is offering $1500 rebates as a result of high gas prices. If someone clicks on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy