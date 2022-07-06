ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWFL children raise money for SWFL nonprofit organizations

By Krista Fogelsong
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
Every year for his birthday, Brantley Garcia raises money to give to an organization that he feels passionate about. This year for his ninth birthday, he selected Golden PAWS assistance dogs.

He presented a $2,000 check and even purchased dog toys from the GPAWS wish list for the dogs. His family said he has a soft spot for golden retrievers and veterans.

Also, three brothers Andrew Sanchez, 13, Marc Sanchez, 11, and Nico Sanchez, 7, work out of their home with some help from their parents.

They started ‘Brothers Unleashed’ to give back while also beginning their journey into the business world. Each year, they donate 10% of their gross sales to help those select nonprofits achieve their goals.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

