Belmont winner Mo Donegal on the shelf with bone bruising, will miss Travers

Mo Donegal and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. win the Belmont Stakes on June 11.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Just as anticipation for the 154th Saratoga Race Course meet begins to crank up, one of the top prospects for the Aug. 27 Travers Stakes is shutting down.

Donegal Racing CEO Jerry Crawford delivered the disappointing news to the Donegal partners last weekend, after bone bruising was detected in the lower legs of Belmont Stakes winner Mo Donegal.

So Mo Donegal has been turned out for 60 days of rest, after which he’ll be re-evaluated for the purpose of deciding whether his short but brilliant career will continue.

Ray Bryan, a Skidmore College graduate and a long-time Saratoga Springs resident, is among the Donegal partners, and to say he was geared up to see Mo Donegal run in the Travers on his home track would be an understatement of the highest order.

“You never want to have it [happen], especially when you live in Saratoga and you’re looking forward to the Jim Dandy and the Travers,” he said. “These are the races you live for, and unfortunately we found out that it’s an issue he needs to deal with. Hopefully, after 60 days we’ll have a lot better understanding of if he can be raced or not.”

Mo Donegal is a three-time graded stakes winner, including the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct on April 9 and the Belmont on June 11, two races that bracketed a tough-trip fifth to Rich Strike in the Kentucky Derby.

He has earned over $1.5 million in purse money from seven starts.

Not long after Mo Donegal won the Belmont by three lengths over his stablemate, the filly Nest, trainer Todd Pletcher noticed that Mo Donegal wasn’t working with his usual enthusiasm in the mornings, so he called for a full battery of veterinary tests, which revealed the bone bruising.

After the sabbatical, it likely will take about four months of training before Mo Donegal would be race-ready again, so his future is uncertain.

Donegal Racing does have some history getting their 3-year-olds back to the races as older horses.

“Before the Wood, I asked Jerry, ‘Is he a horse that would do well as a 4-year-old?’ And he said that his genetics are such that he’d be a better 4-year-old than 3-year-old,” Bryan said. “So I know Jerry was really looking forward to racing him as a 4-year-old.

“Generally, our preference is to race a 4-year-old season and even longer, if possible. You have to have the right horse. Look at Arklow. He’s going to be 8 this year. Finnegan’s Wake was another horse that lasted a long time and was a phenomenal horse. Then Dullahan and Keen Ice, as well.”

Bryan was aboard as a Donegal Racing partner when Keen Ice upset Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in the 2015 Travers.

Because of the time off Mo Donegal faces and his prospective value as a stallion, there will be other forces at work besides a simple desire to see him race again when the decision is made whether to resume his racing career.

“As Jerry said, he owes us nothing,” Bryan said. “He’s a classic winner, and he won the Wood, which I was fortunate to be there for that race. And he’s a special horse. As I said back around the Derby, I think he’s the best horse I’ve ever been affiliated with. I just hope his career will be able to continue next year, as well.

“He gave us an amazing ride. Who knows what the Derby would’ve been like if he had a little better trip. In the Belmont, he showed exactly what everyone expected of him, and it was fantastic to see.”

Just because Bryan won’t have a horse in the Travers doesn’t mean he has nothing to look forward to.

He said he might even stop by the track on Thursday, since Donegal has three 2-year-olds who are scheduled to breeze.

“Tristan [Pletcher’s assistant Tristan Berry] likes Donegal Surges, and he liked Mo Donegal similarly last year, so I’d be happy to see what happens,” Bryan said.

“It is definitely disappointing to not have him here this summer. And I think this Travers would’ve gone down as one of the best Travers in a long time, with the 3-year-olds that are lining up for it. I think it’ll still be an amazing Travers. It just won’t have the same emotional connection for me. But there’s going to be some incredible horses in that race.”

Among them could be three from the barn of trainer Chad Brown, a Mechanicville native who craves a Travers win more than Bryan does.

Brown has Jack Christopher, Preakness winner Early Voting and Derby third-place finisher Zandon possibly targeting the Travers. Early Voting finished a neck behind Mo Donegal in the Wood.

Others lurking out there include Epicenter, runner-up in the Derby and Preakness, and the ever-improving Charge It, who destroyed the field by 23 lengths in the Grade III Dwyer at Belmont Park on Saturday.

“I texted with Chad after we found out about Mo and said, ‘I’ve always wished you well, and I think Early Voting’s an amazing horse and this is your year,’” Bryan said.

“‘So win the frigging Travers.’”

