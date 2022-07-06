ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Belmont winner Mo Donegal on the shelf with bone bruising, will miss Travers

By Chuck D
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDZhb_0gWxzLUq00
Mo Donegal and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. win the Belmont Stakes on June 11.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Just as anticipation for the 154th Saratoga Race Course meet begins to crank up, one of the top prospects for the Aug. 27 Travers Stakes is shutting down.

Donegal Racing CEO Jerry Crawford delivered the disappointing news to the Donegal partners last weekend, after bone bruising was detected in the lower legs of Belmont Stakes winner Mo Donegal.

So Mo Donegal has been turned out for 60 days of rest, after which he’ll be re-evaluated for the purpose of deciding whether his short but brilliant career will continue.

Ray Bryan, a Skidmore College graduate and a long-time Saratoga Springs resident, is among the Donegal partners, and to say he was geared up to see Mo Donegal run in the Travers on his home track would be an understatement of the highest order.

“You never want to have it [happen], especially when you live in Saratoga and you’re looking forward to the Jim Dandy and the Travers,” he said. “These are the races you live for, and unfortunately we found out that it’s an issue he needs to deal with. Hopefully, after 60 days we’ll have a lot better understanding of if he can be raced or not.”

Mo Donegal is a three-time graded stakes winner, including the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct on April 9 and the Belmont on June 11, two races that bracketed a tough-trip fifth to Rich Strike in the Kentucky Derby.

He has earned over $1.5 million in purse money from seven starts.

Not long after Mo Donegal won the Belmont by three lengths over his stablemate, the filly Nest, trainer Todd Pletcher noticed that Mo Donegal wasn’t working with his usual enthusiasm in the mornings, so he called for a full battery of veterinary tests, which revealed the bone bruising.

After the sabbatical, it likely will take about four months of training before Mo Donegal would be race-ready again, so his future is uncertain.

Donegal Racing does have some history getting their 3-year-olds back to the races as older horses.

“Before the Wood, I asked Jerry, ‘Is he a horse that would do well as a 4-year-old?’ And he said that his genetics are such that he’d be a better 4-year-old than 3-year-old,” Bryan said. “So I know Jerry was really looking forward to racing him as a 4-year-old.

“Generally, our preference is to race a 4-year-old season and even longer, if possible. You have to have the right horse. Look at Arklow. He’s going to be 8 this year. Finnegan’s Wake was another horse that lasted a long time and was a phenomenal horse. Then Dullahan and Keen Ice, as well.”

Bryan was aboard as a Donegal Racing partner when Keen Ice upset Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in the 2015 Travers.

Because of the time off Mo Donegal faces and his prospective value as a stallion, there will be other forces at work besides a simple desire to see him race again when the decision is made whether to resume his racing career.

“As Jerry said, he owes us nothing,” Bryan said. “He’s a classic winner, and he won the Wood, which I was fortunate to be there for that race. And he’s a special horse. As I said back around the Derby, I think he’s the best horse I’ve ever been affiliated with. I just hope his career will be able to continue next year, as well.

“He gave us an amazing ride. Who knows what the Derby would’ve been like if he had a little better trip. In the Belmont, he showed exactly what everyone expected of him, and it was fantastic to see.”

Just because Bryan won’t have a horse in the Travers doesn’t mean he has nothing to look forward to.

He said he might even stop by the track on Thursday, since Donegal has three 2-year-olds who are scheduled to breeze.

“Tristan [Pletcher’s assistant Tristan Berry] likes Donegal Surges, and he liked Mo Donegal similarly last year, so I’d be happy to see what happens,” Bryan said.

“It is definitely disappointing to not have him here this summer. And I think this Travers would’ve gone down as one of the best Travers in a long time, with the 3-year-olds that are lining up for it. I think it’ll still be an amazing Travers. It just won’t have the same emotional connection for me. But there’s going to be some incredible horses in that race.”

Among them could be three from the barn of trainer Chad Brown, a Mechanicville native who craves a Travers win more than Bryan does.

Brown has Jack Christopher, Preakness winner Early Voting and Derby third-place finisher Zandon possibly targeting the Travers. Early Voting finished a neck behind Mo Donegal in the Wood.

Others lurking out there include Epicenter, runner-up in the Derby and Preakness, and the ever-improving Charge It, who destroyed the field by 23 lengths in the Grade III Dwyer at Belmont Park on Saturday.

“I texted with Chad after we found out about Mo and said, ‘I’ve always wished you well, and I think Early Voting’s an amazing horse and this is your year,’” Bryan said.

“‘So win the frigging Travers.’”

More from The Daily Gazette:

  • The Parting Schotts Podcast: Bonavita discusses departure from ABC10; Rabinowitz on UCLA, USC joinin...

Categories: At The Track, Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0gWxzLUq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0gWxzLUq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFKqy_0gWxzLUq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wb826_0gWxzLUq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rNo8_0gWxzLUq00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NYS Music

Happy Hour Heroes: Moe Play Better Than The Dead in Albany Free-For-All

Making the most of an unfortunate and potentially volatile situation, a free moe. concert at the Empire State Plaza in Albany was music to the ears of disappointed Deadheads and plenty of moe.rons on Wednesday, July 6. With many fans already on the road when late afternoon news broke that Dead and Company had suddenly cancelled their show at SPAC, live music lovers didn’t have to look very far to find their fix.
ALBANY, NY
Saratogian

Dollhouse & Co. opens in Malta

MALTA, N.Y. — On Friday, Alyssa Houle and Kaitlyn Beck celebrated the grand opening of their new hair salon in Malta. To mark the grand opening of the Malta location of Dollhouse & Co., Houle and Beck hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening event at Dollhouse & Co. located at 1105 Ellsworth Boulevard in the town of Malta. Friends and family of Houle and Beck as well as various leaders from across the Capital Region, all gathered at Dollhouse & Co. to celebrate and congratulate Houle and Beck.
MALTA, NY
WNYT

Dog found tied to tree in Corinth

The Saratoga County animal shelter is asking for help after a dog was found tied to a tree. The shelter says this poor dog was found in the middle of the woods off of route 9 in Corinth. They believe he has been there for two to three days. Anyone...
CORINTH, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Vacationers’ lost dog in Glens Falls

Sandra Miranda spent Fourth of July Weekend in Glens Falls away from her family in Pittsburgh searching for their lost dog, Alfie. A year-old Australian Shepherd weighing around 10 pounds, Alfie was lost on Wednesday, June 22, while at day-care at GF-K9 on Warren Street in Glens Falls. It’s believed...
GLENS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Belmont, NY
Sports
City
Belmont, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Sports
Saratogian

The Mansion of Saratoga presents summer events

ROCK CITY FALLS, N.Y. — Summer is underway at The Mansion of Saratoga, where music-lovers are invited to enjoy big performers in an intimate venue for the 801 Concert Series, along with other weekly features such as Sunday brunch and Restaurant Mondays throughout the season. The dinner concert series,...
ROCK CITY FALLS, NY
nomadlawyer.org

TROY: BEST PLACES TO VISIT IN TROY, NEW YORK

Troy is a city in the United States. It is located in New York, and is the county seat for Rensselaer County. It is situated on the east bank of the Hudson River and the western edge Rensselaer County. Troy is close to Albany, Schenectady and Capital District. It is the largest city in the Albany metropolitan statistical region, with a population of 1,170.483. The city is one of three major centers for the Albany metropolitan statistical area, with a population of 1,170,483.
TROY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Crawford
Person
Todd Pletcher
WNYT

Schenectady hosts sixth electric city comic con

The sixth electric city comic con is happening today in Schenectady. People of all ages can meet several comic artists and writers. There will also be local vendors, workshops and programs. The day will end with a cosplay costume contest. It all begins at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at...
WIBX 950

Fishing Will be More Difficult on One Saratoga County Lake

If you want to take out a kayak or go fishing in Saratoga County, be aware that one popular pier and launch site is closed this summer. The Town of Ballston was forced to close down the public walkway and fishing pier suffered severe damage over the winter, deeming the structure unsafe. The Town posted a statement on their official website:
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Skidmore students tracking spongy moth spread

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This summer, Skidmore College is taking a new approach to studying a moth that has spread across parts of the North Country – and brought an appetite with it. The college’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Center for Interdisciplinary Research is mapping the invasive moth’s travel from a birds-eye view.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belmont Stakes#Belmont Park#Travers Stakes#Skidmore College#The Jim Dandy#The Wood Memorial
Hot 99.1

Albany Eatery Made Famous By Celebrity Chef To Close Forever

It's been a hard year for Capital Region foodies. Between COVID, a post-pandemic slump, supply chain issues, and rising inflation, so many beloved favorites have shuttered their doors permanently in the last few months. Sadly, another Albany standard has announced it will be closing down for good. If you enjoyed...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Woman who posed for iconic Rockwell drawing as a child is honored in Troy

A woman who served as a model for Norman Rockwell and his "We the Peoples" drawing as a child was honored during a special night at Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy. Pauline Adams Grimes of Cambridge ended up posing for the iconic sketch as a child in 1952, when her mother, along with her siblings, traveled to the artist's Vermont studio.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Queensbury company revved up to revolutionize helmets

QUEENSBURY – A Warren County company has its sights on becoming the leading helmet manufacturer in the world. Kirsh Helmets is changing the way we think of protecting our brains. It all started when a long time rider and Lake George man went to a big bike rally in...
QUEENSBURY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
95.3 Big Kat

Popular Country Duo Announces Upstate NY Concert

We have a great summer of shows ahead, and fall keeps getting sweeter by the day. I think the best way to put it is this: it is a great year to be a Country fan in Upstate New York. We are simply getting spoiled this year with great shows in the Capital Region and throughout the Empire State this summer. And luck for us, that trend continues into the fall.
MUSIC
WNYT

Fight leads to Troy stabbing

A fight between two women resulted in a stabbing in Troy last night. According to police, the victim has what is being described as a minor injury to her leg caused by a sharp object. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police say the victim knew her attacker.
TROY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

The Springs Motel gives a funky nod to the ’60s

New Ashford — Lindsey Kurowski is no stranger to the Berkshires; in fact, she grew up in Cheshire, worked at Jiminy Peak, and graduated from Hoosac Valley Regional High School. As serendipity would have it, she’s also no stranger to The Springs Motel—where the hospitality entrepreneur and TV show host celebrated her 13th birthday dinner, calling the former restaurant “the fanciest—and funkiest—place [she’d] ever been.” Two decades and countless hours of sweat equity later, Kurowski owns the iconic motel and is welcoming guests to the recently renovated, retro-inspired digs on Route 7 that are now open.
CHESHIRE, MA
WNYT

New roundabout leads to Rotterdam road closures

There are closures along a main road that runs through Rotterdam. Carman road between Wayto Road and Marra Lane will have additional closures this weekend. They will continue to keep the same detours open during that time. The closures will last from tonight through Monday morning while crews work on...
ROTTERDAM, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
193
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy