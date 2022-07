Inspired by the Marvel Comics, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is a superhero action drama film that features talented actors like Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson. The Taika Waititi directorial revolves around the titular protagonist who learns about a demonic being in possession of a dangerous weapon after parting ways with Guardians of the Galaxy. When Thor realizes that the villain plans to attack New Asgard in order to accomplish his twisted plan of killing all gods, he decides to go after him unbeknownst to the true powers of the enemy that he is pursuing.

