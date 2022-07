Amazon Prime Video is gearing up for another event series. Following the conclusion of The Boys Season 3 today, the streaming service released a brief teaser for their upcoming fantasy television show, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The 60 seconds of footage opens with Lenny Henry's Sadoc Burrows reading over some ancient text before ominously proclaiming, "The skies... are strange." From there, a meteor is seen hurtling across the atmosphere, as multiple characters watch on. The projectile eventually crash lands at the end of the footage before title cards proclaim, "The Journey Begins." A full-length main teaser is set to arrive next Thursday, July 14.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO