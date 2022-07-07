Tarrant County says COVID spread level high, recommends return to masking

Tarrant County Public Health wants people to put their masks back on when they’re indoors or around large groups after the level of community COVID-19 spread has become high, according to an announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

The county reported 774 new positive test cases of the virus Wednesday on its COVID tracker website, with graphics and data showing a small but notable spike in confirmed positive cases in late June.

The number of confirmed cases is still nowhere near what it was in January, when confirmed and probable cases reached about 40,000 one week, according to the county’s data.