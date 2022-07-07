ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County says COVID spread level high, recommends return to masking

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyiNE_0gWxz1vZ00

Tarrant County Public Health wants people to put their masks back on when they’re indoors or around large groups after the level of community COVID-19 spread has become high, according to an announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

The county reported 774 new positive test cases of the virus Wednesday on its COVID tracker website, with graphics and data showing a small but notable spike in confirmed positive cases in late June.

The number of confirmed cases is still nowhere near what it was in January, when confirmed and probable cases reached about 40,000 one week, according to the county’s data.

Comments / 18

Ethan Hawkins
3d ago

check your facts about masking don't work . beside its should be a personal choice if someone wants to wear a mask not the government option to force everyone to wear one

Reply
10
Vortigern
3d ago

everyone in my house has it. we seem to be handling it well enough. feels like a bad case of pneumonia to me.

Reply
4
Rob Pumilia
2d ago

more hype!!!! come on school season is nearing and then election time, you know they're gearing up to politicize it again!

Reply
3
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Sees ‘High' Level of COVID-19 Community Spread

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Tarrant County health leaders have raised the level of community spread to “high.”. Tarrant County Public Health director Vinny Taneja said there are three levels of community spread: low, medium, and high. The spread was considered “low” between March and past...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
AOL Corp

Another COVID-19 variant is spreading in Tarrant County. Here’s what you need to know

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, again. For many people, getting infected now means they’ll suffer symptoms similar to a cold or flu. But that’s not true for everyone. For the 42.7% of people in Tarrant County who are not fully vaccinated, and for those who are vaccinated but are older than 65, have compromised immune systems, or have certain chronic conditions, getting infected with the virus could mean serious illness or death.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Tarrant County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
fox4news.com

Doctors warning North Texans about recent rise in COVID-19 cases

DALLAS - A close cousin of the omicron variant is driving increased spread of COVID-19 in North Texas. More than a quarter of patients across the state are testing positive, and more people could be testing positive than we know. Doctors are urging people to put their guard up again,...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

Frisco warns residents: PFAS levels above new health advisory

Frisco's water levels have been on Colorado's radar as an issue for years but the latest adjustment on the levels the EPA finds ok for "forever chemicals" in water has shifted the goal posts for a team already working to fix the problem.This June, the EPA changed the acceptable levels for combined levels of PFAS from 70 parts per trillion to much, much lower for specific PFAS. PFOA and PFOS are now suggested to be around 0.004 and 0.02 respectively. Frisco's latest test in August of 2021 showed levels of  4.5 parts per trillion and 11.0 parts per trillion for PFOA...
FRISCO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
WFAA

COVID-19 updates: Denton County reports 25 hospitalizations

TEXAS, USA — As multiple local health agencies increased their COVID-19 community spread level Wednesday, hospitalizations remain relatively low. Denton County Public Health reported there are currently 25 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. There were 19 on Tuesday. This is now the 123rd consecutive day in which...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
fortworthreport.org

State concludes investigation into Tarrant County tax consultant; no timeline yet on final decision

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s investigation into tax consultant Chandler Crouch is concluded, according to a department spokesperson. In a statement to the Fort Worth Report, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said the investigation is over unless the official reviewing the case decides additional information is needed. However, the agency gave no timeline on when an administrative decision will be made.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Catholic Charities Fort Worth Calls on Community Help Amid Funding Crisis

A North Texas organization is calling on the community for help while trying to meet increased demands amid a funding deficit. Catholic Charities Fort Worth is a faith-based organization that helps connect people to resources and financial assistance, says Community Care program manager Courtney Walker. Since January, Walker says the Community Care program has assisted more than 1,600 people in Tarrant County.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS DFW

Coppell resident 'had to call it quits' when he felt heat-related illness

COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Doctors have stressed to stay indoors during these dangerous heat conditions and if you have to be outside do so in a very limited time. Ambulance services like MedStar have reported a surge in heat-related illness calls. It's a scenario Coppell resident Erik Bauer can relate to on his birthday last year, "Spent the night out with some friends the day before so I probably went into it not in the best of shape, decided to play 18 holes with my father the next day."But shortly after, the heat got to him. "By about hole 6, I was not...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

You may hate the heat, but dry conditions keeping West Nile virus at bay in Texas

Now is the time to worry about the West Nile virus, but with the help of the weather, activity is low this year according to Tarrant County Public Health officials. The hot and dry conditions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since April may have helped keep the illness at bay. The National Weather Service recorded a total of 8.18 inches of rainfall in the Dallas-Fort Worth area from April to June 2022. In the same time period last year, the region received 14.42 inches. In 2020, the area saw 14.79 inches of rainfall.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Warns Public About Scam Targeting Water Customers

The City of Dallas is warning water customers that they could be targeted in a phone scam. According to a report by KRLD, the perpetrators are calling customers, pretending to be with Dallas Water Utilities, claiming the victim's bill is overdue, and threatening to shut off service unless it's paid right away.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
6K+
Followers
521
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy