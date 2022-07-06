Tennessee Abortion Exception Requires Affirmative Defense in Court
By Chris Guin
WDEF
3 days ago
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Tennessee’s “Right to Life Act” is expected to become law in mid-August, banning all abortions in the state except those which are necessary to save the life of the pregnant woman. But this exception is written in the statute as an affirmative...
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that had allowed clinics in the state to continue performing abortions even after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned it’s landmark 1973 ruling that confirmed a constitutional right to abortion. It was not immediately clear whether...
Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
“Today, we turn a page on Roe v. Wade.” Lynn Fitch, the attorney general of Mississippi, was standing on the steps of the Supreme Court rallying a group of pro-life activists and supporters. It was Dec. 1, 2021, the start of oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a challenge to a Mississippi abortion law that put Fitch front and center in the case that would lead to Roe’s downfall after nearly a half-century of conservative efforts to do just that. “We are going to leave behind that false premise that for some reason, abortion is the answer to a level playing field for women. Our ability to succeed is not built on the death of innocent children, but our success is our own,” Fitch said, wearing a robin egg blue coat, with a slight Southern drawl and dimpled smile throughout. The crowd erupted in cheers.
“Shame on the Supreme Court and the bureaucrats in Washington D.C. and Austin who are attempting to impose their own supposed morals on others.”. That's what Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar wrote when he took to Facebook to share his views about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling, Roe v. Wade.
In 2019, Teen Vogue published this article on how to get an abortion if you're a teen. Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, we're publishing this update on how to navigate abortion restrictions as a teenager. On Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade,...
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Supreme Court rejected a request from Attorney General Jeff Landry to enforce the state's abortion ban as a legal challenge moves forward in Orleans Parish Civil District Court. Justices voted 4-2 to deny a request from Landry and Louisiana Department of Health Secretary...
June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
There was a palpable change in the atmosphere at an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas the morning the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That was the moment everything turned upside down. The doors at the end of the hallway that leads to the patient area were instantly shut...
Shortly after a Florida judge formally blocked a ban on abortions at 15 weeks, the state followed through on a promised appeal, automatically triggering a stay on the order. The ban now remains in effect until the appellate court rules on the case. Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida...
