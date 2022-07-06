ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Preschool could become more affordable for Boston families thanks to Mayor Michelle Wu’s $20 million investment in universal pre-K, she says

By Erin Tiernan
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boston is injecting an additional $20 million in early childhood education through the city’s universal pre-K program — an investment Mayor Michelle Wu said will make preschool more accessible and affordable for all families in a state with the highest child care costs in the nation. The...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

