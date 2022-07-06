ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over a dozen cars vandalized in northeast Olympia, police say

By Cayli Yanagida
 3 days ago
Getty Images

Olympia police have received more than a dozen reports from northeast Olympia residents that their cars were vandalized earlier this week.

The cars, which were found to be vandalized Wednesday morning, were reported to have slashed tires, scratched paint and broken windows.

Lt. Paul Lower of the Olympia Police Department said he believes there are four more vandalized cars yet to be confirmed and that the incidents occurred in multiple neighborhoods in northeast Olympia.

Lower said that Olympia police are still investigating the incidents and that anyone with information should contact the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300.

$1M bail set for Centralia teen accused of killing Lacey man after July 3 fireworks

A Thurston County judge set bail at $1 million Friday for a Centralia teen accused of shooting and killing a Yelm resident after the July 3 community fireworks show in Lacey. Lacey police arrested Kinyoce Zavion Chatman, 19, on Thursday. They booked him into Thurston County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jordan Pilbro, 43.
