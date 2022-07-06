ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Heat builds to triple digts by this weekend

By Stephen Bowers
KJCT8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Showers and thunderstorms will linger this evening. As is often the case, we won’t all get rain. Where rain does fall, it can fall heavily. Localized flash flooding is possible, especially on wildfire burn scars and in urban areas with poor drainage. Storms can also frequent...

KJCT8

The heat remains on with some slight changes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue to remain under dry conditions across the Western Slope. From yesterday to today, temperatures have crept into the triple digits in the Grand Valley. Unfortunately, this hot trend is just going to continue. Across the Western Slope, temperatures in other locations like Delta have also moved into the triple digits for today. Why temperatures have remained hot today, the big concern is the drought and some possibility of wildfires. Any relief we can get from these temperatures will happen during the overnight hours when skies remain mostly clear and allow most of the surface heating to escape back into the atmosphere. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s in the Grand Valley and down south in Delta and Montrose; temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Persistent dry conditions and hot temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One of the main stories is in the heat, and unfortunately, if we think this weekend will bring some relief, unfortunately, no. Triple digits will return here in the Grand Valley, conditions will remain dry, and we will already continue to experience drought conditions. While...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
