Salt Lake City, UT

Chris Kamrani talks RSL vs COL, Pac-12/CFB in flux, Will Hardy takes over Jazz + more

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Athletic’s Chris Kamrani joins The Drive to discuss the latest with RSL, a rivalry matchup with Colorado, college football in flux, realignment scenarios, Pac-12/Utah/BYU...

espn700sports.com

kslsports.com

Utah Appears To Be Taking A Calm Approach To Conference Realignment

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s been a little over a week since the news came out that USC and UCLA are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, and what a week it has been. Emotions have been high and low, understandably so. “News” on what is actually happening has been hard to come by. An unsurprising revelation considering schools and conferences are in varying stages of “weighing their options”.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

What Is The Best Conference Realignment Scenario For The Utah Utes?

SALT LAKE CITY – There are rumors, reports, opinions and so much more swirling around the college football world regarding conference realignment, but what’s best for the Utah Utes?. We asked the KSL Sports team and here are the responses. Conference Realignment And The Utah Utes. Michelle Bodkin,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Former BYU guard Hunter Erickson announces his transfer destination

Hunter Erickson will stay in the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. The former BYU basketball and Timpview High guard announced Thursday afternoon he is headed to Salt Lake Community College to play for the Bruins, one of the nation’s top junior college basketball programs. The 6-foot-3,...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Record breaking heat potential for your weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – High heat is back in the Beehive State and we are looking at the potential of record-breaking heat Saturday, July 9th. A new heat advisory is posted for our most populated counties in northern Utah including Salt Lake County, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front, and Utah Valley. The […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two new fires start up in Utah on Saturday

Update: July 9, 2022 8:15 p.m. Officials in Stockton have ordered that no outside watering take place as a result of damage done to the town’s watering system from the Jacon City Fire. This order is in place until further notice. As conditions improve, the water department will update...
STOCKTON, UT
UPI News

BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients

SALT LAKE CITY, July 8 (UPI) -- A decision by Brigham Young University to stop providing gender-affirming services to transgender clients at its speech-language clinic has sparked an accreditation review and a debate over whether the move was ethical. The university, which is located in Provo, Utah, and operated by...
PROVO, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah Field Guide: The Pastrami Burger

It’s a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah’s best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
UTAH STATE
#Pac 12 Football#Utah Jazz#Utah Football#Cfb#Pac 12 Cfb#Athletic#Rsl#Pac 12 Utah Byu#Utes Game Day#Cectv#The Sun News
ABC 4

Utah’s first loaded fries restaurant

Bringing a new twist on a beloved lunch side dish, Mr. Fries Man elevates your fries game with gourmet loaded fries. These fries are packed with protein and cheeses and offer a plethora of sauces and toppings, making your fries a whole meal.Inspired by a trip to California, they saw a need for loaded fries with delicious toppings and proteins. Jeannette and Paea, owners of Mr. Fries Man brought their favorites to Good Things Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens another location in Utah

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this July. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at The Shops at South Towne in Sandy this week. The Sandy location will mark...
SANDY, UT
american-rails.com

Utah Scenic Train Rides

If you are interested in Utah scenic train rides visit the Heber Valley Railroad in Heber City. This tourist attraction is the state's most popular (and only) excursion; the current operation has utilized the former Denver & Rio Grande Western Provo-Heber City branch since the 1990s. Its trains are typically...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah's housing market is changing in these 3 ways

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The landscape of Utah’s housing market is changing. The days of packed open houses and bidding wars are over as higher interest rates have slammed the brakes on what was a feeding frenzy for housing in the Beehive state. “We’re getting to a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Winds drive Jacob City Fire toward Salt Lake County

STOCKTON — Two more fires sparked in Utah on Saturday, according to Utah Fire Info. Utah Fire Info reported that the Jacob City Fire located east of Stockton in Tooele County has quickly grown because of erratic winds and is estimated at 2,100 acres. Campers in Middle Canyon are being evacuated, and the fire is burning 4 miles from the Salt Lake County line.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
S. F. Mori

The Utah Asian Festival Will Be Held In Salt Lake City

Past Utah Asian Festival Performers(Image is author's) The Utah Asian Festival Committee 2022 and groups which will be putting on the 2022 Utah Asian Festival invite the public to attend the 45th Annual Utah Asian Festival on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The venue has been moved this year to the Utah State Fairpark at 150 North 1000 West. It will be in the Grand Building. The hours are 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

BYU student found guilty in sextortion case

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a sexual extortion case targeting a 16-year-old girl that took place in Lehi in May of 2021 has been given a jail sentence of under a year.  Benjamin Shields, 21, was found guilty of Sexual Extortion with Intent to Coerce for Distribution and scented to 364 days in […]
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

What's next for Bangerter Highway? UDOT shifts focus to its northern end

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Bangerter Highway slowly transitions into a freeway at its southern end of Salt Lake County, Utah transportation officials are getting to work on figuring out the future of the highway's northern end, which reaches all the way up Salt Lake City. The Utah...

