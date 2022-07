LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky State Police has been contacted by the Hope Center in Lexington about an inmate who walked away from the facility on Saturday. At around 1:00 p.m. David D. Lewis, who was staying at the Hope Recovery Center in Lexington. KSP confirmed Lewis removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the facility.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO