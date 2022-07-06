ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

‘Top Chef’ Star Justin Sutherland Severely Injured in Boat Accident

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While Independence Day weekend is a universally beloved and exciting time for Americans, it also comes with a surprising amount of horrific tragedies. Every year, countless Americans suffer burns, heat stroke, food poisoning, and car and boating accidents. And sadly, Top Chef star Justin Sutherland fell victim to the latter over...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Top Chef' and 'Chopped' Favorite Involved in Serious Boating Accident

Chef Justin Sutherland is recovering in the hospital following a serious boating accident over the July 4th weekend. The restaurateur, who competed on Season 16 of Top Chef and is the winner of Iron Chef America, suffered serious injuries, including broken bones and lacerations, after he fell off of a boat and into the water while attempting to retrieve his captain's hat while celebrating with friends in Minnesota over the weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Top Chef#Celebrity Chef#Accident#Americans
CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Beast

Lightning Kills ‘One Tree Hill’ Star’s CEO Husband in North Carolina

Will Friend, the 33-year-old CEO of Bisnow digital media and husband to One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince, was killed by a lightning strike Sunday near his Wilmington, North Carolina, home, reports WECT News 6. First responders tried to revive Friend for more than 20 minutes to no avail before he was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Friend, who’d been married to Prince since 2016, was less than a week away from turning 34. While his wife has yet to make a public statement, Bisnow released one this week. In it, they said Friend was a native of London who loved his family, flying, and going scuba diving. “With his British accent, charismatic style and flair for life, he cut a different figure from others his age, which made him so memorable,” said Mark Bisnow, the commercial real estate media company’s founder, on Tuesday. A GoFundMe was set up to raise money for causes Friend “felt strongly about.” It had raised nearly $47K by Thursday afternoon.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Daily South

10-Year-Old Alabama Twins Save Drowning Dad With CPR They Saw in Movies

Introducing his sons to two classic coming of age movies paid off in ways one Alabama dad could never have imagined. On June 14, Brad Hassig was hanging out in the pool of his Mountain Brook home with his 10-year-old twin sons Christian and Bridon and their neighbor Sam, 11, when something strange happened.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

Top chef and founder of iconic Sydney fusion burger chain mysteriously dies at the age of 38 - two years after assaulting his girlfriend in a jealous rage: 'Words can barely express our grief'

A Sydney chef who has worked in Michelin star restaurants throughout the United Kingdom and Canada has died. Kerby Craig unexpectedly died on June 9, just days before the 10 year anniversary of launching his Japanese fusion burger chain, Ume. 'Words can barely express our grief,' a tribute posted to...
RESTAURANTS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

497K+
Followers
53K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy