‘Top Chef’ Star Justin Sutherland Severely Injured in Boat Accident

Will Friend, the 33-year-old CEO of Bisnow digital media and husband to One Tree Hill star Bevin Prince, was killed by a lightning strike Sunday near his Wilmington, North Carolina, home, reports WECT News 6. First responders tried to revive Friend for more than 20 minutes to no avail before he was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Friend, who’d been married to Prince since 2016, was less than a week away from turning 34. While his wife has yet to make a public statement, Bisnow released one this week. In it, they said Friend was a native of London who loved his family, flying, and going scuba diving. “With his British accent, charismatic style and flair for life, he cut a different figure from others his age, which made him so memorable,” said Mark Bisnow, the commercial real estate media company’s founder, on Tuesday. A GoFundMe was set up to raise money for causes Friend “felt strongly about.” It had raised nearly $47K by Thursday afternoon.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO