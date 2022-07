Every championship is won by a team flexing what it has that other teams don’t—the imminent threat of Steph Curry, the crushing force of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the methodical destruction of LeBron James. The Clippers have that in Kawhi Leonard, or will once he makes his expected return from a torn ACL in the fall. Then they have Paul George, one of the league’s top costars, alongside him. And then they have a roster that stretches further than that of any other team, stacked with more options and more answers than any opponent could possibly muster.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO