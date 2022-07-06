Update: Temporary fix has been found for overheated Kennewick library. Doors are open

The Mid-Columbia Libraries main Kennewick branch has reopened with a temporary air conditioning system cooling the building.

Most in-person services at the library branch at 1620 S. Union St. closed June 1 as its air conditioner failed to provide enough cool air.

The building had a soft reopening to the public on Saturday.

On Thursday Mid-Columbia Libraries was confident a mobile air conditioning unit on a trailer outside the library was working well enough to announce the official reopening of the building.

“We hope it continues to provide a comfortable temperature to continue to operate throughout the summer,” said Annie Warren, communications manager for Mid-Columbia Libraries.

Large fans have been installed to move cool air through the building and more fans have been ordered.

In addition, the library building’s windows will be tinted soon to help block the heat.

The city of Kennewick, which owns the 32,500-square-foot building, is having a new heating and cooling system designed for the building. It will likely take until spring 2023 to have the system installed.

The project will be put out to bid and then it could take six to nine months for it to be delivered.

The Kennewick branch programs, such as storytime for children, have been temporarily moved to the Keewaydin Park library branch at 405 S. Dayton St.

Hours were expanded at the Keewaydin Branch during the closure of the branch on Union Street, and will return to normal starting Saturday July 9.

When activities will move back to the branch on Union Street has yet to be announced, as the effectiveness of the temporary air conditioner continues to be monitored. Library users can check for updates at the website at midcolumbialibraries.org or call the library at 509-783-7878.

The Kennewick branch is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The Kennewick branch building, which opened in May 1999, houses about 40% of the collection of the Mid-Columbia Libraries, which has 12 branches .