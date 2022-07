The Browns have traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The move ends an offseason of drama between the signal caller and the team that drafted him. The 2021 season ended with Cleveland missing out on the playoffs, and Mayfield needing shoulder surgery in January. The passer played through injury for most of the year, leading the Browns to an 6-8 mark in his 14 starts. This, a season after taking the organization to its first postseason appearance in nearly 20 years.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO