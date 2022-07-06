New system warns drivers of approaching North Richland Hills fire trucks

Daisy Close is a singer and actress based in Dallas, Texas. Recently the rising star was chosen as a First Place Winner for the American Protege International Music Vocal Competition 2022. "It's an honor in itself to have just won first place in the region, then the state, then the country, but to be named as a first-place winner in the world is truly an honor," Close said. "It has been a long audition process, but I couldn't be more grateful for this entire experience. After winning first place, I am headed to perform at Carnegie Hall as a soloist this December as part of the Winners Circle." Next month Close will move to New York to train in voice and acting at The Juilliard School. She talked with us about her ambitions and her message for others to dream big.

