ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Richland Hills, TX

New system warns drivers of approaching North Richland Hills fire trucks

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - The North Richland Hills Fire Department is using a new alert system that's connected to its fire vehicles. The HAAS alert system is designed to let drivers...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Dallas police seek driver who fled fatal auto-pedestrian crash

DALLAS - Dallas police are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver who fled from a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Friday night. The wreck happened just after 9:30 p.m., in the 13400 block Esperanza Road. The suspect was driving an SUV and struck a pedestrian, who later died from...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Richland, TX
City
North Richland Hills, TX
Local
Texas Cars
fox4news.com

Excessive heat delays, cancels outdoor events in North Texas due to safety

IRVING, Texas - The near-record temperatures across North Texas are forcing the organizers of some outdoor events to either delay or outright cancel the events because of safety concerns. Scorching temperatures across the metroplex prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning Thursday continuing at least through...
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Trucks#Gps#Haas#Waze
fox4news.com

16-year-old Dallas Costco murder suspect may be tried as an adult

DALLAS - The family of a North Texas man gathered outside a juvenile detention center in Dallas Friday to call for justice for a murdered husband and father. In November, Ali Elbanna was loading groceries into his SUV, when he was robbed, shot, and killed outside a northeast Dallas Costco.
fox4news.com

Southlake man kills wife in murder-suicide

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police say a Southlake man fatally shot his wife before shooting himself. Officers discovered the bodies Tuesday morning after a 911 call to the Regency Court home. The couple has been identified as 74-year-old William Robert Waltrip and 74-year-old Ann Rackley Waltrip. The motive is unclear.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
fox4news.com

Doctors warning North Texans about recent rise in COVID-19 cases

DALLAS - A close cousin of the omicron variant is driving increased spread of COVID-19 in North Texas. More than a quarter of patients across the state are testing positive, and more people could be testing positive than we know. Doctors are urging people to put their guard up again,...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Richardson ISD after-school program shuts out neighborhood kids at one school

RICHARDSON, Texas - Richardson ISD is blaming staffing shortages for large numbers of students on the waitlist for its popular after-school program known as xPlore. With so many students who were in the after-school program at Canyon Creek Elementary last year being put on the waitlist this year, one parent discovered 100% of the spots were given to staff members over returning neighborhood kids.
RICHARDSON, TX
fox4news.com

Restaurant trade show happening this weekend in Dallas

It's been a rough couple of years for the restaurant industry but the survivors of the pandemic are now ready to look ahead. Good Day's Hanna Battah got a preview of the Texas Restaurant Show happening this weekend at the Dallas convention center.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Links from On Air

Find internet links, phone numbers, and information mentioned on TV by FOX 4 News (KDFW-TV) Dallas-Fort Worth anchors and reporters.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas emarks on a journey to NYC

Daisy Close is a singer and actress based in Dallas, Texas. Recently the rising star was chosen as a First Place Winner for the American Protege International Music Vocal Competition 2022. "It's an honor in itself to have just won first place in the region, then the state, then the country, but to be named as a first-place winner in the world is truly an honor," Close said. "It has been a long audition process, but I couldn't be more grateful for this entire experience. After winning first place, I am headed to perform at Carnegie Hall as a soloist this December as part of the Winners Circle." Next month Close will move to New York to train in voice and acting at The Juilliard School. She talked with us about her ambitions and her message for others to dream big.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy