Deputies arrest violent offender after standoff in Black Forest

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) have taken a “prolific offender” into custody after a standoff in Black Forest on June 30.

According to a press release sent out by EPSO, deputies were notified of an in-progress trespass occurring at a property near Swan Road and Black Forest Road in unincorporated El Paso County just after noon on June 30. When deputies arrived, they identified the suspect as 25-year-old Quinten Hickey, who was known to deputies as a prolific offender and was wanted on several felony warrants. His behavior had recently become “increasingly violent,” the press release states.

Deputies determined that Hickey was no longer at the residence, and tracked him down to a nearby location in the 6900 block of Juanita Street. Deputies formed containment and ordered him to surrender, but he refused to comply. EPSO’s Tactical Support Group (TSG) and K9 Unit responded to assume control of the scene.

After a brief standoff, Hickey surrendered without incident. He was later booked into the El Paso County Jail on felony charges of vehicular eluding, first and second degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, and a parole violation.

He is due in court July 8.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.