25-year-old inmate dies in Mecklenburg County jail

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old inmate died Wednesday at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, the sheriff stated in a news release.

Medical crews were called to where Russell Fincham was being held at about 8:25 a.m. to perform CPR on him.

Fincham was pronounced deceased at 8:56 a.m.

“It is devastating to report the death of this young resident who was in our custody and care,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “We send our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

Fincham was processed into the jail on Sunday.

The SBI will conduct the investigation. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Return to this story for updates.

