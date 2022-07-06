ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Spotty rain Thursday and Friday

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bigger shield of rain will be cutting across central and southern Iowa. We'll be on the outskirts...

www.kaaltv.com

Western Iowa Today

Drought Conditions Worsen In Some Parts Of Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The U-S Drought Monitor shows dry conditions persist in Iowa and, in some cases, are getting worse. The weekly report shows most of Plymouth County and parts of Cherokee and Woodbury counties are in extreme drought. Much of northwest Iowa is classified to be in severe or moderate drought, or abnormally dry, and a cluster of southwest Iowa counties are rated abnormally dry. The same rating is applied to 10 counties along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa. The latest report doesn’t reflect the fact rain fell in Iowa since Tuesday morning and some areas got intense showers.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

After some delays Iowa sweet corn is finally here

GRIMES, Iowa — For many Iowans it’s not officially summer until sweet corn is on your plate. One of Iowa’s most popular sweet corn stands satisfied cravings with their first sales of the season on Saturday. Kelly Roach plans an annual family dinner and was among the sweet corns fans ready for sales on day […]
GRIMES, IA
State
Iowa State
KETV.com

Heavy rain projected Thursday for eastern Nebraska, western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Heavy rain is projected for Thursday afternoon and evening but the threat for widespread flooding is over eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area is expected to see storms between 3 to 9 p.m. and "localized" flooding is possible with 1-3 inches of rain possible during persistent thunderstorms.
OMAHA, NE
kiwaradio.com

Tuesday Night’s Storm MAY Be Classified As Iowa’s 3rd Derecho In 3 Years

Northwest Iowa — The powerful storms that thundered across Iowa Tuesday night MIGHT be classified as another derecho, what would be the third such storm in three years. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek, at the National Weather Service, says a derecho is a long-running, straight-line wind storm associated with fast-moving severe thunderstorms.
nwestiowa.com

Another derecho rips through N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—The windstorm Tuesday, July 5, caused plenty of damage and brought down numerous branches, including the tallest tree in O’Brien County. The collapse of the 150-foot behemoth in Sutherland also took down surrounding power lines, discharging the electricity in the city of 650 for about five hours. Joel...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
hoosieragtoday.com

Another Iowa Derecho This Week

It wasn’t that long ago that many of us had never heard the word “derecho”, but now Iowa has seen three of them in the past three years. Dr. Justin Glisan, Iowa State climatologist, says this particular storm earlier this week started in South Dakota and moved into northern Iowa.
IOWA STATE
#Thunderstorms
KCCI.com

Flash flood risk in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. A rare MODERATE (or 3 out of 4 risk) of flash flooding outlook has been issued for parts of the region Wednesday night. That means numerous flash flood events will be possible - some significant. A widespread 2-3" of rain...
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Drought Continues To Expand In Parts of Northwest Iowa

Washington, DC (KICD) — The weekly draught monitor from USDA does NOT reflect the 2 inches of rain much of our region received Tuesday. The latest map released this morning shows 7 of the counties in the KICD Broadcast area having certain degrees of draught, and all of Osceola and Dickinson Counties now D-0 “abnormally dry.”
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

NWS confirms tornado touched down in northern Iowa on Tuesday

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday's derecho produced a tornado in northern Iowa, the National Weather Service in Des Moines has confirmed. The tornado touched down in Emmet County. It's rated as an EF-0. The tornado traveled 1.6 miles. Its path had a max width of 50 yards. The estimated...
EMMET COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Flood watch issued for much of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska overnight

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the majority of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska from midnight until 10 a.m. Thursday. MONONA-HARRISON-SHELBY-POTTAWATTAMIE-MILLS-MONTGOMERY-FREMONT-PAGE-MADISON-CRAWFORD-CARROLL-AUDUBON-GUTHRIE-DALLAS-CASS-ADAIR-WARREN- MARION-ADAMS-UNION-CLARKE-LUCAS-MONROE-WAPELLO-TAYLOR-RINGGOLD. Nebraska Counties. STANTON-CUMING-BURT-PLATTE-COLFAX-DODGE-WASHINGTON-BUTLER- SAUNDERS-DOUGLAS-SARPY-LANCASTER-CASS-OTOE. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL...
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA
iheart.com

Southwest Iowa Beach Closed Due To Possible Dangerous Amoeba Presence

(Taylor Co., IA) -- A beach in southwest Iowa is closed as state health leaders say a dangerous amoeba may be present in the water. The Iowa Department of Public Health says a person from Missouri who recently swam at the beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County has been infected with Naegleria fowleri, known as a brain eating bacteria. Naegleria fowleri is known to cause a brain infection that destroys brain tissue and can lead to death within about one to 12 days. The beach will remain closed while the water is being tested by the state and the Centers for Disease Control.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Lake In Nebraska

Nebraska has many lakes scattered around the state. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Nebraska is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
NEBRASKA STATE
WHO 13

Sensory-friendly morning coming to the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES – The Iowa State Fair is holding a sensory-friendly morning during its 2022 run. The special morning on Wednesday, August 17th is presented by ChildServe and will provide children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders a quieter environment with the accommodations they need to enjoy the state fair. Mindy Williamson, the […]
IOWA STATE
joynealkidney.com

Iowa’s M and M Divide

Iowa might not have the Continental Divide, the mountainous line that determines whether the rivers of the nation run toward the Pacific or Atlantic Oceans. But we have our own M and M Divide, marking the line for Iowa watersheds toward the Missouri River on the west or the Mississippi on the east.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa beach closed after brain tissue eating ameba found

Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t predict any more immediate expansion. In Dubuque, Fincels sweet corn is set to start making its seasonal debut on Monday. The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...
DUBUQUE, IA

Comments / 0

