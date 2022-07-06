ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Body Discovered on Findlay Street

By Cyn Mackley
 3 days ago
Just after 1 pm, officers responded to a report of a woman not breathing at a Findlay Street apartment. The caller said the woman was cold to the touch.

The coroner declared the time of death to be 1:22 pm. She had last been seen alive at 3:42 am.

Officers notified the next of kin.

The coroner took possession of the body.

Woman Flips Out During Arrest

Portsmouth Police Officers discovered an out-of-control woman while making the rounds to check local bars.

Officers took Caitlin Renee Newmen into custody for disorderly conduct but were unable to get her to calm down once they arrived at the Scioto County Jail.

Officer said she was banging her head against anything she could find and behaving belligerently. Officers were forced to restrain her to a chair for her own safety.

Did Teens Trash Hair Salon?

Four teenagers are suspected of doing quite a bit of damage to the landscaping of a hair salon on Jackson Avenue.

The business reported two downspouts, several potted plants, and damage to a shrub overnight.

Video surveillance showed two male and two female teenagers skateboarding in the parking lot between 11:30 pm and midnight.

The owner of the salon spoke to a neighbor who was able to identify one of the kids in the video as her daughter, and the officer headed back to the scene to speak with the girl.

Officers took information for a report.

