Montgomery County, TX

GLEN EAGLE SWAT SCENE ENDS PEACEFULLY

By MiCo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Tuesday evening Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery...

houstonstringer_com

A shoplifter is dead after grabbing a deputy's taser in NW Harris County

According to Sgt. Jason Brown during a press briefing, the incident started around 6:30 p.m., at the Dollar General located at 2004 W FM 1960 in Houston. Brown states the employees called the police after the man was caught shoplifting and pushing a manager. Deputies responded to the call and a Harris County Seargent, and a 15-year veteran with the department spotted him just south of the Dollar General. At that point, the Seargent tried to stop the suspect but he fled on foot and made it about 100 yards before the officer caught up to him.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Do you recognize this suspected porch pirate?

HOUSTON (CW39) — Constable Mark Herman’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a package off of a porch. Deputies responded to Harper Woods at Springwoods on June 16 after an unidentified woman was caught on surveillance video taking a package off of a front porch.
HOUSTON, TX
SPLENDORA POLICE K-9 INTERDICTION UNIT MAKES MAJOR PILL SEIZURE

Just after 10 am Saturday morning a Splendora Police K-9 Interdiction Unit was northbound on I-69 just passing Creekwood when a Chevrolet Impala came up on him at an excessive speed then suddenly slowed down. The officer stopped the vehicle and on approaching it did have an odor of marijuana. The driver identified as Joseph Dean Ketsdever, 37, of Louisiana was acting extremely nervous. As the officer began to search the vehicle he moved a 35-pound bag of Purina Dog Chow which was partially opened. As he lifted it he became immediately suspicious as the bag weighed over 50 pounds. As he began to look in the bag he found a trash bag covered in dog food. Inside that trash bag were 43 pounds of ecstasy with a street value of close to $250,000. Ketsdever was arrested and is charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. According to public records he has had prior arrests for the same offense.
SPLENDORA, TX
BREAKING NEWS-WOMAN ARRESTED IN CLEVELAND DOUBLE HOMICIDE OF ELDERLY COUPLE IN 2005

Shelly Susan Thompson, 41 of Freeport was transported to the Liberty County Jail Friday afternoon by Clevland Police Detective John Shaver and Texas Ranger Brandon Bess. She is being charged with the April 15, 2005 murders of Luiz Rodriguez and Antonio Rodriguez. On April 15, 2005, Carol Tejeda had gone to her parent’s home at 103 Waco Street to fix them lunch. As she walked into the house she thought they were asleep when they didn’t answer her as she entered. She then saw her father severely beaten and on the floor. Going to her mother’s room she found, Luiz Rodriguez lying in bed. She had also been beaten and was deceased. Just a few months earlier their grandson, Bernardino Banos age 30 was found in a shallow grave along FM 1010 on November 22, 2004. He had been fatally stabbed. Jose Shofa Monreal Jr. age 30 and Manuel Monreal age 22, both brothers were charged in that murder which stemmed from a grudge. Cleveland detectives have worked for years on the case. However, there was DNA collected at the scene including a bloody fingerprint found on a denture container. That information was entered into the FBI Combined DNA Index called CODIS. That also had no matches until March 2, 2021, when it identified Thompson after she was arrested on unrelated drug charges. Police believe she was not alone in this act. Ranger Bess and the detectives traveled to the prison in Gatesville and conducted an extensive interview with Shelly Susan Thompson. They obtained a buccal swab from her to compare to the DNA obtained from the crime scene inside the Rodriguez home. The suspect denied any knowledge of the crime, had ever been to Cleveland or Liberty County, and denied any knowledge of the Rodriguez family. The officers conducted an extensive investigation into Thompson’s background and criminal history. They found that she had been investigated for numerous drug and property-related offenses, but no felony convictions led her to prison until 2021. In 2022, the Texas DPS Lab confirmed the DNA match. The investigators conferred with the Liberty County District Attorney, Jennifer Bergman. DA Bergman reviewed the case and concurred that there was sufficient cause for an arrest warrant to be issued. On July 5, Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller issued a warrant for the arrest of Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine for Capital Murder and set a $1 million bond. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine had been released from prison and currently lives on Duncan Dr. in Freeport. On July 8, she was arrested at the parole office in Angleton by a Texas Ranger and detectives from Cleveland PD.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Montgomery County, TX
SPLENDORA POLICE BUST CATALYTIC CONVERTER THIEVES

Friday night, just after 9 pm Splendora Police stopped a vehicle on a traffic offense on I-69 southbound near East River. They discovered several newly cut catalytic converters from what appear to be Toyota trucks in the trunk including saws. Splendora Police are currently contacting police agencies north of Montgomery County for information on any thefts in their jurisdictions. The three males were detained.
SPLENDORA, TX
Sheriff arrests Suspect of Ring Theft in The Woodlands after Hair DNA Match

On Friday, February 11, 2022, at about 2:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Theft at the Tiffany & Company jewelry store located in the Market Street shopping district in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies learned a black male stole two rings and while processing the scene for potential evidence, fingerprints were obtained, along with a single facial hair, potentially from the suspect’s beard.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
MCTXSheriff Arrests Suspect by the Hair on His Chin

MCTXSheriff Arrests Suspect by the Hair on His Chin. On Friday, February 11, 2022, at about 2:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Theft at the Tiffany & Company jewelry store located in the Market Street shopping district in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies learned…
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Small Grass Fire in Median – I-45 South of Woodlands Parkway

South Montgomery County Fire Department is responding to a small grass fire in the median along I-45, just south of The Woodlands. The fire is located along the I-45 Northbound Mainlanes before the Woodlands Parkway. Fire and smoke visible from Houston Transtar. —————— Incident Type: Grass/Woods…
THE WOODLANDS, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Police search for missing Bryan teen

BRYAN, Texas — Police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared Sunday evening in Bryan. Miriam Zuseth Serna was last seen Sunday around the 2100 block of Stone Meadow in Bryan, Brazos County. Police say she was last seen wearing a black shirt, light-colored jeans, and sandals. The...
BRYAN, TX
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 07/08/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-08-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 07-05-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
19-year-old Stephen Harris dead after a traffic collision near Madisonville (Madisonville, TX)

19-year-old Stephen Harris dead after a traffic collision near Madisonville (Madisonville, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 19-year-old Stephen Harris, from Huntsville, as the man who lost his life following a crash early Friday morning in Madison County. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision took place at around 2:50 a.m. on the Interstate 45 service road [...]
MADISONVILLE, TX

