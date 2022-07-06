ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GTK: Tessa Milne

Name: Tessa Milne
Hometown: Chandler, Ariz.
Reside in: Rancho El Dorado
Maricopan since: Back and forth from Maricopa to Mesa and back to Maricopa since 2011.
Occupation: CEO of Face of a Survivor, public speaker and public speaking coach
Family: Husband Patrick and daughters Shaye Aubrey and Willow Sage
Pets: All of our animals are rescues; our dog Chance and cats Mickey, Nana, Lua, Tripp
Car: Tesla
Hobbies: Food crawls, pool time, family time
Pet peeve: Rumor mills
Dream vacation: Greece
Like most about Maricopa: The community and the growth
Like least about Maricopa: 347 and my need for Target

Favorite …
Book: We Choose to Thrive by Becky Norwood & Co-author Tessa Milne
Movie: Anything with superheroes
Actor: Patrick Stewart, Emily Blunt, Jack Black
Song: Rise Up
Musician: Old Dominion, Sia, Pentatonix
Team: All Arizona teams
Athlete: Fitz
Food: Sushi and donuts
Drink: Shirley temple
Meal: Carbs! I love carbs!
Restaurant: Say Sushi
Getaway: Sedona
Quote: Progress is a process… Be patient with yourself!
Words to live by: When people talk behind your back, understand that they are behind you for a reason! The people meant to be in your life will speak proudly of you, stand beside you and encourage you to move forward with your passions.
Joke: Knock knock. Who’s there? Ach. Ach who? Bless you! – from my 9-year-old daughter

Anything else we should know?
I have been a public speaker since 2009 on spreading awareness on anti-bullying, anti-abuse, helping people overcome trauma and finding their voice. Being a child of abuse myself, surviving an abusive relationship in my early 20s that nearly killed me and attempting suicide when I was 22 … my passion is to potentially save lives from abusive, traumatic situations because abuse almost took my life. This is more common than people realize. You are not alone, and it is ok to ask for help! Your voice matters. I believe you!

