ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Vaughn, Garcia help White Sox rally, beat Twins 9-8 in 10

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rP1eM_0gWxsOp800

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Leury Garcia hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give the Chicago White Sox a 9-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

The White Sox trailed five times in the game and tied it each time before taking their first and only lead in extra innings to avoid a three-game sweep. Chicago snapped a seven-game losing streak to the AL Central-leading Twins.

“I was dancing in the locker room,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Pulled something, too.”

Playing his first game since April 23, Eloy Jiménez made an immediate impact for the White Sox, hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning that tied the game 3-all and an RBI single in the seventh that made it 6-6. Jiménez had been sidelined with a torn tendon in his left hamstring. He also made a difficult catch before running into the netting down the left-field line to end the sixth.

“It was one of the days you feel like, ‘Yeah, I’m back,’” Jimenez said.

Jorge Polanco homered twice, both times giving Minnesota the lead.

Jose Ruiz (1-0) walked Jose Miranda to start the 10th but got out of trouble with an inning-ending double play.

In the bottom of the inning, automatic runner Adam Engel advanced to third on a passed ball by catcher Ryan Jeffers as Josh Harrison walked. Engel scored on Garcia’s hit off Jovani Moran (0-1).

“Unfortunately, things haven’t gone our way for most of the season, but we haven’t stopped working,” Garcia said. “We’ve been working hard, and today was a good day for us.”

Vaughn hit his game-tying homer off reliever Trevor Megill with two out in the eighth, and he robbed Gilberto Celestino of a hit by making a leaping catch at first base in the ninth.

“We pitched well when we needed to,” Vaughn said. “We hit well when we needed to and got the win out of it.”

Luis Arraez had four hits for the Twins, extending his hitting streak against the White Sox to 15 games. Arraez is batting .441 (26 for 59) during those contests.

Gio Urshela put the Twins ahead 8-6 in the eighth with a two-run homer off Matt Foster.

Luis Robert hit a two-run homer in the fifth for Chicago.

Polanco had the fifth multi-homer game of his career and first since Sept. 11, 2021, hitting a two-run shot in the fifth off Lance Lynn and a solo drive in the seventh off Kendall Graveman.

White Sox designated hitter Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI double in the first.

TRANSACTIONS

White Sox INF Jake Burger (bruised right hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list. RHP Vince Velasquez (right index finger blister) was placed on the 15-day IL. RHP Jimmy Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. INF Danny Mendick (right knee ligament tear) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada left after six innings because of a right foot bruise. X-rays were negative, and he was listed as day-to-day.

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa wasn’t available, manager Rocco Baldelli said. Correa’s legs were tight, and Baldelli wanted to give him extra rest with a day off Thursday.

The Twins will send RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47 ERA) to the mound Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Texas.

The White Sox welcome Detroit for a three-game series starting Thursday night with RHP Dylan Cease (7-3, 2.51) on the mound. Cease is 10-0 with a 1.91 ERA in 11 career starts against the Tigers.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Twins take on the Rangers after Arraez's 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (47-38, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (37-43, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -115, Rangers -104; over/under is 8 runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mookie Betts homers twice as Dodgers clip Cubs

Tony Gonsolin pitched seven strong innings and Mookie Betts hit a pair of home runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 5-3 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. One start after he delivered a career-best 7 2/3 innings,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Detroit, IL
State
Texas State
City
Homer, MN
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Associated Press

Kolozsvary scores on game-ending balk as Reds beat Rays 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mark Kolozsvary scored on a game-ending balk by Matt Wisler in the 10th inning, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. Kolozsvary opened the 10th on second as a pinch-runner for Mike Moustakas. He advanced on Nick Senzel’s sacrifice bunt against Wisler (2-3). Albert Almora Jr. walked before Wisler’s balk with pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin at the plate. “I have no idea what he (Wisler) did,” Kolozsvary said. “I was kind of focused on other things. It was a really good feeling to celebrate with the guys.” “I didn’t see the balk at all, but we’ll take it,” Reds manager David Bell said. “I’d rather think about getting to that point. So many good things happened. We played a great game to be able to be in the position to win it.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Beau Brieske Flirts With No-Hitter, White Sox 9th-Inning Rally Falls Short in Loss

The Chicago White Sox fell 2-1 to the Detroit Tigers in the series opener. Despite a stellar outing, Dylan Cease took the loss. The Sox offense rallied late but came up short. They could only muster four hits, two walks, and one run against Detroit pitching. Tigers starter Beau Brieske no-hit the South Siders through the first five innings. The White Sox are 39-42 at the halfway point of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Tag at home plate caps Brewers' 4-3 victory over Pirates

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames homered and threw out Kevin Newman at the plate to end the game as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Friday night. The Pirates trailed 4-2 in the ninth and had runners on the corners against Brewers closer Josh Hader when Daniel Vogelbach got a two-out single to right to bring home Diego Castillo from third. Newman tried to score all the way from first on the play. Adames, the Brewers’ shortstop, took the throw from right fielder Andrew McCutchen and easily threw him out at the plate. Hader earned his 26th save in 27 opportunities, though he has now allowed a run in each of his last three appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Gilberto Celestino
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Homer
Person
Josh Harrison
numberfire.com

Detroit's Spencer Torkelson batting seventh on Friday

Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Torkelson will start at first base on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox. Kody Clemens returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Torkelson for 7.5 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Candelario homers, drives in 3 as Tigers beat White Sox 7-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Whether he was going deep or finding a hole, Jeimer Candelario did what he could to keep Detroit rolling. Candelario homered and drove in three runs, and the Tigers won their sixth straight, beating the Chicago White Sox 7-5 on Friday night. The Tigers went ahead by five and hung on after Chicago scored three in the eighth and put two on in the ninth, extending their longest win streak since a seven-game run last July. Candelario, despite a .186 average coming in, came through with some big hits for Detroit.
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Dorion: '50-50' chance Senators make draft pick at 7th overall

With just one day until the 2022 NHL Draft, Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion is working the phones to try to upgrade his roster, and he continues to dangle the seventh overall pick as his primary piece of trade bait. "I would put it about 50-50 right now, picking...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#Rbi
The Associated Press

MLB union willing on international draft but for more money

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players said Friday for the first time that they are prepared to accept a draft of international amateur players but proposed it include far more money than management’s plan and a more liberal structure. The union made its proposal Friday during a meeting with MLB. Details were disclosed by a union official who spoke with media on the condition of anonymity because no announcements by name were authorized. The union proposed that a draft be allocated $260 million for the 2024 signing period with teams having to guarantee slot values while having the flexibility to exceed them within bonus pools, a person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because the details were not announced. MLB proposed last July 28 that a 2024 draft include spending of $181 million for the top 600 players and $190 million in total, up from $166 million in the 2021 signing period. MLB’s proposal contained hard slots, which for 2024 would assign $5,512,500 for the top pick to $2,625,000 for the 10th overall.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

981K+
Followers
471K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy