ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Parents of mass shooting suspects coming under more scrutiny

By Mary Murphy
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4Ucc_0gWxphVS00

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (PIX11) — Before Robert Crimo was arrested in the mass shooting of paradegoers at a July 4 march, neighbors in Highland Park, Illinois, had noticed the image of a “smiley face” man holding an assault rifle, painted on a brick wall of his family’s home. They found it disturbing.

But the signs of trouble were there a long time. More than three years ago, in April 2019, police were summoned to the family’s house after Crimo, then a teenager, was talking about suicide. In September, the family called cops a second time, telling them Crimo was threatening to “kill everyone.” Police found 16 knives, a dagger and a sword, but no guns. And there was no “red flag” reported to the Illinois State Police, the agency which oversees gun applications.

Two months later, in December 2019, Crimo’s father — a former mayoral candidate — sponsored his son’s application to become a gun owner, when young Robert Crimo III sought a Firearms Owner Identification Card, known as FOID. The application was approved.

Man faces murder charges after woman’s body found in trunk in Queens

So in 2020, Crimo bought four weapons legally, including the high-powered rifle that was fired from a rooftop on Independence Day 2022, killing seven people and wounding several dozen more .

“He planned this for several weeks,” Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said at a press conference Wednesday, shortly after Crimo was ordered held with no bail on seven counts of murder.

The Lake County State’s Attorney, Eric Rinehart, said Crimo confessed to the shooting after his arrest.

“He went into details about what he had done, he admitted to what he’d done,” Rinehart said of Crimo.

When reporters asked the law enforcement officials if they were talking to Crimo’s father, Covelli replied, “I don’t want to go into levels of cooperation.”

Parents of young mass shooters have been coming under more and more scrutiny, as the number of these shootings escalate.

Suspect arrested in Brooklyn bodega shooting that left two dead

Back on Nov. 30, the parents of teenager Ethan Crumbley were blamed for ignoring serious warning signs, before he allegedly used a semiautomatic weapon to kill four classmates at Oxford High School in Michigan.

Prosecutors in Michigan said the teen’s mother, Jennifer Crumbley, had texted her son, after a teacher reported the student was searching for ammunition sites on his phone, while in class.

One prosecutor quoted the mom’s text: “LOL. I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

In the 48 hours before Ethan Crumbley allegedly carried out his gun assault in school, administrators summoned his parents to Oxford High with concerns over his preoccupation with violence.

Hours before the shooting, a teacher saw a note on Ethan Crumbley’s ‘desk: “The thoughts won’t stop me. Help me.”

2 men killed in separate Newark shootings, officials say

There were also reports that Ethan Crumbley’s parents told him to “tough out” his mental health struggles.

Once the parents heard they might also be arrested in the shooting, they allegedly went on the run.
Jennifer and James Crumbley were eventually found hiding in a warehouse near Detroit .

They were both arrested on four counts of involuntary manslaughter and remain in jail, unable to raise $1 million for bail.

The parents of Robert Crimo III, meantime, haven’t spoken publicly yet, although an uncle, Paul Crimo, said this week of his nephew, “He was a good kid. Quiet. He showed nothing.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Northern Michigan man accused of allowing children to smoke nicotine and marijuana

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man is facing child abuse charges after he allegedly allowed his children to smoke nicotine and marijuana for two years. Michigan State Police launched an investigation into 48-year-old David Glenn Mauldin from Brutus in Cheboygan County last February after receiving information from Michigan Children's Protective Services.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Brooklyn, IL
City
Detroit, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves held workers at gunpoint at Montclare car dealership

CHICAGO (CBS) - Another car dealership was a target by thieves early Friday morning, this time in the Mondclare neighborhood.Sources told CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot that three cleaning workers were held at gunpoint and told to remain inside an office inside the dealership and to not call police.Police sources said the workers were locked inside an office at the McGrath City Honda dealership in the 6700 block of W. Grande Avenue around 1 a.m. on Friday.There were at least two suspects, possibly more, involved in the incident, sources said.The suspects forced the cleaning crew to open doors inside the dealership for them, including the door leading to where the keys to the cars are kept.Police responded to the dealership about 4 a.m. on Friday, after an employee called 9-1-1 and said the cleaning crew was inside the building and were afraid to leave the office.They had been inside the office for at least two hours.Workers are performing inventory to make sure all keys and cars were accounted for. So far, two keys were missing.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

4 people shot near United Center

CHICAGO — Four people were shot on the Near West Side of Chicago near the United Center, according to police. Chicago police said a large group of people was gathered on the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three men got out of the vehicle. Police said those three men began firing shots and struck four people.
PIX11

Man married 50 years memorialized after Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (PIX11) – Eduardo Uvaldo, who loved the annual Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, was memorialized Friday afternoon by his extensive network of family and friends, as the first funerals were held for seven victims killed by a young gunman Monday. “He was our rock,” one of Uvaldo’s daughters told PIX11 […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Mass Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#The Illinois State Police#Foid
13abc.com

Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe County Mounted Division found the body of a missing Michigan man in Berlin Township on Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:24 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Sheriff’s Office reported to the Pointe Mouilee State Game area located at Sigler Road and U.S. Turnpike in Berlin Township to meet with the family of a missing 24-year-old male from Wayne County. The family said they located his vehicle in the parking lot.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
PIX11

Possible human placenta, fetal membranes found in NJ lake

LEONIA, NJ (PIX11) — A bag containing what appears to be a human placenta and fetal membranes was pulled from the water of a New Jersey park on Wednesday officials said. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office responded to Overpeck County Park after someone pulled the bag from the lake. The county Medical Examiner’s Office is […]
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Calumet City men charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police cars

CHICAGO - Three Calumet City men were charged with throwing fireworks at Chicago police vehicles Monday in the Loop. Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Cruz-Roman and Guillermo Mota Jr., each face two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer after they allegedly tossed "pyrotechnic objects" at police vehicles around 3:55 a.m. in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
PIX11

Man in custody after Illinois mass shooting that killed 6, injured 30

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (PIX11) — A horrific mass shooting on Independence Day in suburban Chicago left six people dead and around 30 more injured.  Authorities say the mass shooting happened around 10 a.m. in Highland Park, an affluent city of around 30,000 people located about 25 miles north of Chicago.  The parade was well underway […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Pritzker response to NRA's mass shooting tweet: "Leave us the hell alone"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker had a very direct message to the National Rifle Association -- Leave us the hell alone.That message came in a response to an NRA tweet that said, "Since 1950, 94% of mass public shootings occurred in gun-free zones."The Illinois governor retweeted it with a comment saying, "And 100% of mass public shootings happen with guns. As governor, on behalf of the people of Illinois, leave us the hell alone."
CHICAGO, IL
downriversundaytimes.com

Fall from Camp Dearborn aquatic park structure claims Wixom boy’s life

MILFORD – A fall from an aquatic park structure at Camp Dearborn July 6 resulted in the death of 10-year-old Carson Dunn of Wixom in what is being called a tragic accident. The aquatic park, called “Ripping the Waters,” is operated by a third-party vendor at Camp Dearborn, 1700 General Motors Road, Milford. The park itself is owned by the city of Dearborn.
DEARBORN, MI
PIX11

PIX11

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy