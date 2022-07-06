ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Three candidates running for 64th House District seat

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbDvA_0gWxpgcj00

(WKBN) — With less than a month to go until the August primary, three candidates, two Democrats and a Republican, are vying to fill the 64th House District seat. It’s a young race with all of the candidates in their early 30s or late 20s, each vying for the seat currently held by Democrat Rep. Mike O’Brien. O’Brien can’t seek reelection for this position because of term limits. So either way, they’ll be someone new representing the district in Columbus.

Democrats Bria Bennett and Vincent Peterson, II and Republican Nick Santucci all have big plans for the 64th District should they be elected.

“I’m running to make sure that that voice is head down in Columbus to evangelize the problems that we have, but also to share all of the strengths,” said Bennett.

“I want to be able to build this place back to now what it was, but to what it can be, and I think the future can be really bright for us,” said Peterson.

“With my experience from the Youngstown Warren Chamber and in education and workforce development I think I’m the best suited for the job,” said Santucci.

Bennett and Peterson will both appear on Democrat ballots for the primary next month. The winner will face Santucci in the November General election.

All three say jobs and economic development is a key issue. But for Bennett additional priorities include expanded voting rights, quality grocery stores, and better healthcare.

“There should be reform in that because nobody should have to choose between their prescription and whether they’re going to pay their utility bills or whether they’re going to get groceries,” said Bennett.

In addition to economic development, Peterson says improvements to infrastructure and education are among the top issues he’s focused on.

“It’s going to be major to work on those three things and get money for our communities back here, so that’s what I plan on doing and I will work with anybody if we can get that done,” said Peterson.

While Santucci says his focus is not only on trying to attract businesses but also on workforce and community development.

“Just getting rid of the trash and the litter and fixing our roads and our infrastructure, the challenges that we have in that space I think will bring families back and bring businesses here,” said Santucci.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Youngstown, OH
Elections
Columbus, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
Columbus, OH
Government
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney says she is confident in her reelection in Wyoming despite polling far behind her Trump-backed primary challenger Harriet Hageman – but wouldn't rule out running for president in 2024

Liz Cheney says she intends to win the primary election in Wyoming in August despite several polls showing her far behind her Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman. The Republican at-large representative also wouldn't rule out the possibility of mounting a run for president in 2024 when speaking with ABC News' Jonathan Karl.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Infrastructure#Term Limits#Democrats#Republican
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
People

25 Ohio Republican State Senators Were Sent Poop in the Mail: 'Just Another Crappy Day'

All 25 Ohio Republican senators were shipped envelopes of feces, discovered Thursday morning. The packages, which were mailed almost a week ago from a Cleveland post office, were intercepted by the Statehouse and Cleveland and Akron post offices before reaching the senators, according to a statement from Ohio Senate spokesman John Fortney, The Columbus Dispatch reports. The return addresses on the envelopes were fake, Fortney added.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WKBN

More drugs taken off streets in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – More drugs have been taken off the streets of Lisbon. Officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the village for fictitious plates. Approximately 20 grams of suspected meth, 14 grams of suspected fentanyl, 20 grams of suspected cocaine, 3 grams of marijuana and cash were found.
LISBON, OH
WKBN

Columbus police arrest 7 thanks to social media

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are reporting new arrests tied to an ongoing social media operation. According to the department’s Facebook page, seven suspects have been arrested as part of Operation Turn Up The Heat, where the department posts some of Columbus’ most wanted to its account.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Pa Budget would include child tax credits, millions for education

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers, nearly a week into the state’s new fiscal year, began passing budget legislation Thursday to add billions into surplus accounts, significantly boost education spending and fund new environmental programs. The Republican-majority House passed the main budget bill with little debate on a 180-20 vote, hours after representatives were briefed on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Drug raid leaves Mercer County man in custody

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) — A Farrell man is due back in court later this month after his arrest Thursday. Daniel George Jr. is facing drug trafficking and weapons charges. The Mercer County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) conducted the raid of a home in the 300 block of Shenango Blvd.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Suspect in Mercer County robbery in custody

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a man from Butler who is accused of robbing a Farrell drug store. Dustin Hilliard faces charges of robbery, theft and terroristic threats. Officials in Mercer County say he was arrested after robbing a Rite Aid on New...
WKBN

Austintown man sentenced for role in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second of two men charged with an October 2020 shooting on the East Side pleaded guilty earlier this week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for his role in the crime. Tyree Robinson, 23, of Westchester Drive in Austintown, was sentenced to seven to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy