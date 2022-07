A New Jersey State Trooper from Howell was charged on June 30, 2022 for the alleged indecent assault of a teenage girl at a Ramada Inn in State College, Pennsylvania. A criminal complaint filed by State College police, 45-year-old David De Jesus accuses him of permitting the 14-year-old to drink alcohol and then groping her bare breast on April 22 in his room at the Ramada Inn and Conference Center.

