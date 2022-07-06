ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minburn, IA

Minburn City Council to meet in school gym at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

By The Perry News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith public interest aroused in the fate of the Minburn Depot, the Minburn...

Minburn City Council weighs options in face of depot’s red ink

MINBURN, Iowa — Some 50 people attended an hourlong public hearing in the Minburn school gymnasium Wednesday night. The hearing was called by the Minburn City Council and focused on a proposal to divest the city of its 108-year-old depot. Minburn Mayor Joe Stuetelberg spoke first, calling the meeting...
MINBURN, IA
Des Moines Fire Stations Collecting New Fans, Air Conditioning Units

(Des Moines, IA) -- An effort is underway in Des Moines to collect new fans and/or air conditioning units for local families in need. The community is invited to donate a new fan and/or air conditioner unit (in its unopened box), by dropping off at any City of Des Moines fire station (listed below) during normal business hours. Donations will then be taken to IMPACT’s offices for distribution.
DES MOINES, IA
Ask Axios: Why does Des Moines allow this street dumpster?

Question: Why does the City of Des Moines allow dumpsters to be parked on the streets for months at a time?This dumpster next to Capital Square has been the home [of] vermin and stench for at least 5 years. What is the deal? — Bruce Gast of WDMState of play: Jason and Linh used to work in Capital Square. We can vouch that a dumpster had been located on Fifth Street between Locust and Walnut streets for years and was still there in April when Bruce asked this question.Real Capital Solutions, Capital Square's management company, didn't return our inquiries about the matter.So we forwarded Bruce's question to the city's neighborhood services department on April 21 and were updated on several occasions that city staff were looking into it.Driving the news: The dumpster's longtime tenure on Fifth Street is over.After being contacted about the dumpster, Capital Square's management notified the city that it is being removed, Devin Perry, a DSM spokesperson told us last week.Of note: If plans change, owners will need to obtain a permit to relocate the dumpster on the street, Perry said. Dumpsters be gone: Fifth Street as it looked Saturday. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
DES MOINES, IA
'Gross overreach of power': BLM responds to Des Moines police officers' lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is calling thelawsuit filed by two police officers against six protestors an example of white supremacy. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffery George are suing the protestors, including City Council member Indira Shuemaker, over a chaotic demonstration outside the State Capitol two years ago.
DES MOINES, IA
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 8

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Patrick Nolte of Adair was traveling westbound on U.S. Interstate 80 at the 111 mile marker when a tire blew and forced his vehicle into the median. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $2,000. July 4, 2022.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Drive-In Theater in Newton Plans to Re-Open Soon After Tornado Damage

(Newton, IA) -- Valle Drive-In Theater in Newton plans to open in a couple weeks after having to repair damages left by a tornado earlier this year. Co-Owner Jeff Namminga says the drive-in is normally open in April. But he says the tornado last March caused about $70-thousand in damage. It ripped off a third of the screen and damaged the concession stand's interior when the wind lifted the roof partially and then slammed it back down. Namminga says the insurance covered very little of the damage, and the theater has lost about 60% of the season so it's been a rough go so far this year. Valle Drive-In is selling new T-Shirts to help cover costs. Valle Drive-In says people can place their order until July 17th. If they wear their shirt to the drive-in, as a thank-you for their support, they will receive one free small bag of popcorn. Follow Valle Drive-In on Facebook to get updates on the official open.
NEWTON, IA
Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Hubbell Realty sells spec warehouse property for $19.3 million

Hubbell Realty Co. has sold its speculative industrial project in Ankeny's Crosswinds Business Park to out-of-state investors. Screen grab courtesy Hubbell Realty Co. A speculative industrial project that Hubbell Realty Co. began building a year ago in Ankeny’s Crosswinds Business Park has been sold to a group of investors, Polk County real estate transactions show.
ANKENY, IA
Fire guts car on Iowa Highway 141 early Thursday

Fire destroyed an unoccupied passenger vehicle on the bypass early Thursday. The Perry Police Department received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday of a possible fire along Iowa Highway 141 near the Super 8 motel. The arriving officer found the unoccupied vehicle fully engulfed on the eastbound shoulder of...
PERRY, IA
14-year-old charged in Fort Dodge stabbing

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy in Fort Dodge was arrested for allegedly stabbing another juvenile Thursday night. The Fort Dodge Police Department says officers responded to a report of a fight at around 6:05 p.m. in the 400 block of North 17th Street. Witnesses told officers that someone had been stabbed a suspect had been chased into a house. Police found the 14-year-old suspect inside and took him into custody.
FORT DODGE, IA
Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
After some delays Iowa sweet corn is finally here

GRIMES, Iowa — For many Iowans it’s not officially summer until sweet corn is on your plate. One of Iowa’s most popular sweet corn stands satisfied cravings with their first sales of the season on Saturday. Kelly Roach plans an annual family dinner and was among the sweet corns fans ready for sales on day […]
GRIMES, IA
25-year-old Iowan injured in crash with tractor-trailer on Interstate 80

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Norwalk woman was involved in a serious crash Friday night after driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol reports. The crash was reported at 11:19 p.m. Twenty-five-year-old Madison Stogdill was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate...
NORWALK, IA
Scranton Woman Arrested For Burglary

A Scranton woman was arrested and charged with burglary from an incident that occurred earlier this month. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Rose Lehrkamp of Scranton was arrested and charged with a Class B Felony for first degree burglary and a serious misdemeanor for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness from an incident that occurred on July 5th.
SCRANTON, IA
Wilma Jean Turner of Perry

Wilma Jean “Jean” Turner went home to be with her heavenly father and other family members when she passed away at the Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus in Perry, Iowa, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Wilma Jean Schwab, daughter of Clifford and Merle (Jones) Schwab, was born...
PERRY, IA

