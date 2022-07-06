ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

8 traffic deaths over July 4th weekend: Alabama State Troopers

By Zach Hester
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tuqtg_0gWxnoBb00
(Logo | Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Eight people across Alabama died in car crashes over the July 4 holiday weekend, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

During the holiday period between 12:01 a.m. on July 1 and midnight on July 4, eight traffic fatalities were investigated by troopers. Those crashes happened in Calhoun, Escambia, Lawrence, Lowndes, and Tuscaloosa counties.

ALEA said six of those killed were in vehicles, and two were not using a seatbelt at the time. The two other deaths were a motorcyclist and a pedestrian.

A total of 46 DUIs were investigated during the holiday weekend.

In addition to the traffic fatalities, ALEA also investigated eight boating accidents. Those investigations happened after accidents on Lay Lake, Wilson Lake, Lake Harding, Lake Guntersville, Lake Martin, and Smith Lake.

There were no people killed in those boating accidents, though two were injured.

Nine boaters were arrested over the weekend for boating under the influence (BUI), a part of the organization’s annual “Operation Dry Water” – an initiative aimed at removing impaired boaters from the water and educating on the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Both the traffic death and boating accidents come in the midst of ALEA’s “101 Days of Safety.”

According to ALEA, the campaign uses an “assortment of platforms and partnerships with local first responders to implement and convey a variety of safety initiatives along with tips and messages to keep your loved ones safe while enjoying all the summer festivities.”

“101 Days of Safety” began on Friday, May 27 and ends on Labor Day on September 5.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

