LSU lands commitment from 3-star Jonesboro-Hodge LB Xavier Atkins

By WAFB Staff
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s always football season. If you live in south Louisiana and follow sports, you know that is a very true...

DawgsDaily

Whit Weeks Makes his College Decision

Watkinsville, Georgia, native Whit Weeks has made his college decision and is now verbally committed to continuing his football career at LSU next fall. Weeks, an Oconee County High School product, is the No. 51 linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which has him as a three-star prospect. He suddenly announced his top schools and announced his decision date Friday afternoon.
LSU lands 5-star Miami WR Jalen Brown

MIAMI (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly continue to add talent for the class of 2023. On Friday, July 8, they picked up a huge commitment from five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown out of Miami, Florida. Last season, Brown caught 56 passes for 1,033 yards and 11 touchdowns.
LSU Reveille

Top 5 LSU Football Transfer Portal recruits that will make an immediate impact

Under Brian Kelly, the Tigers had their most successful offseason in terms of navigating the transfer portal, acquiring twelve players and having LSU’s transfer portal class ranked No. 13 according to 247sports.com. Over the past few years, the transfer portal has gifted an endless array of teams with players that were able to immediately transform a program’s offense or defense, granting some with the boost they needed to contend for a title.
Brian Kelly needs to win these 6 games in his 1st season at LSU to keep fans from grumbling

Brian Kelly is no stranger to seasons with double-digit wins with 12 total in his career, and LSU fans expect him to build on that in Baton Rouge. That said, it’s probably not all that realistic to think that Kelly will hit at least 10 wins in his first season at LSU. He’s taking over a program that went 6-7 last season and he’s still trying to figure out who his starting quarterback will be.
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Dutchtown Griffins

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 20 of Sportsline Summer Camp keeps the crew in District 5-5A with Dutchtown on Friday, July 8. The Griffins started last season 4-0 before going on to lose five of their next six games. The Griffins bypassed this spring in favor of an earlier...
Capitol High announces new football coach

BATON ROUGE, La. - Johnathan Brantley will take the reins of the Golden Lions Football squad. Brantley comes to Capitol High School from Louisiana Tech where he has served as an analyst for the past three seasons. During his time at Louisiana Tech, Brantley helped the team win the Independence...
Dorm Imploded at University of Alabama

Over July the 4th the University of Alabama imploded a dorm, wasn't LSU supposed to do the same thing to a dorm on campus in Baton Rouge? The short answer is yes, LSU was supposed to have already imploded Kirby Smith Hall, that implosion was supposed to have taken last month but plans changed.
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

