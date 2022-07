SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14) — The five-mile round trip hike up Mount Cristo Rey to see the Catholic shrine of Jesus up close could soon be getting some changes. There is now an effort to transform the hike in Sunland Park, New Mexico so people of the Borderland may soon not have to work so hard to see it.

SUNLAND PARK, NM ・ 19 HOURS AGO