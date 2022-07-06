COVID-19 in Arkansas: New cases see spike after holiday weekend

(Credit: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wednesday’s COVID-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed the daily new case count spiking after the long holiday weekend.

The ADH data showed 2,397 new cases, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 871,467. That one-day new case increase is the largest jump seen in Arkansas since February 8.

The number of active cases also saw a jump after three days of falling, climbing by 1,222 cases to 12,505.

Wednesday’s update also showed seven more deaths attributed to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic tally to 11,596.

The ADH data also reported 277 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up four since Tuesday. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 11, while 54 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up one from the previous day.

There were 726 new vaccine doses reported as being given out since Tuesday’s report, and Arkansas now has 1,622,253 residents fully immunized, with another 285,980 partially immunized.