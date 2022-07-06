ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: New cases see spike after holiday weekend

By Chris Counts
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmmDO_0gWxlxxK00
(Credit: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Wednesday’s COVID-19 data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed the daily new case count spiking after the long holiday weekend.

The ADH data showed 2,397 new cases, driving the total number of cases reported during the pandemic to 871,467. That one-day new case increase is the largest jump seen in Arkansas since February 8.

The number of active cases also saw a jump after three days of falling, climbing by 1,222 cases to 12,505.

Wednesday’s update also showed seven more deaths attributed to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic tally to 11,596.

The ADH data also reported 277 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up four since Tuesday. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 11, while 54 patients are in ICU due to the virus, up one from the previous day.

There were 726 new vaccine doses reported as being given out since Tuesday’s report, and Arkansas now has 1,622,253 residents fully immunized, with another 285,980 partially immunized.

Comments / 1

Related
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases rise throughout South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases rose in four of five South Arkansas counties on Friday, according to figures from the Arkansas Department of Health. One additional death was reported in Union County, raising its pandemic death toll to 183. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,658. Total Active Cases: 104, up...
UNION COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
KARK 4 News

New burn bans, now at 33 counties in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Since July 4, 31 Arkansas counties have issued a ban on open, outdoor burning. Friday morning, Perry & Yell counties were added to the list. Thursday morning, Burn Bans were issued for Pulaski, Logan, Monroe, and Pike counties. Burns bans will likely continue to be...
ARKANSAS STATE
WSB Radio

Son of Arkansas congressman arrested on drug charges

ROGERS, Ark. — The son of Arkansas congressman Steve Womack has been arrested on drug charges, authorities said. James Womack, 34, of Rogers, who has a history of drug arrests and convictions, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, KNWA-TV reported. According to an arrest...
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid 19 Data#Adh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas invasive carp team getting foothold despite fickle river conditions

HAZEN — Swollen rivers in central and east Arkansas may have slowed the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s new carp control team from reaching their potential so far this year, but they haven’t stopped their drive. Since October, two AGFC netting crews have been on the water every day conditions would allow, and have pulled nearly 41,000 pounds of invasive carp from the White and Arkansas rivers.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,249 over last 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,249 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 6,516 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week’s count averages to about 892 new cases per day in the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Highest-earning counties in Arkansas

(Stacker) -The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau....
ARKANSAS STATE
Majic 93.3

Have You Heard of the Mama Lou Bridge Haunting in Rural Arkansas?

Who doesn't love a good ghost story, you know the type, an old bridge on a long, lonely stretch of rural highway somewhere... could be anywhere, because these stories are everywhere. There always seems to be a sad tale to go with it and usually a lady in white, or a hitchhiker that just disappears when you let them out, or lights you can't explain. Well, Arkansas has its fair share of those stories too, let's start with Mama Lou.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy