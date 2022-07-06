Edge Homes has many options to choose from when building your home

HomeAdvisor surveyed over 2,200 Americans to try and find out what house styles they preferred. Through that survey, they discovered a variety of opinions on house styles and found that there are different preferences when looking from state to state. The most popular house styles in the United States are...
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Keep Levelland Beautiful:. Keep Levelland Beautiful will host a community wide garage sale in conjunction with the 1st Saturday Shopping on the Square Sidewalk Sale on August 6, 2022. Those interested in hosting a garage sale and...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Shop is more than just a sweet treat. It has nine locations total and just opened their doors in the West End Shopping Center on Friday. The founder of Howdy Homemade says 3.2 million adults in Texas have special needs and many...
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Science Spectrum has tons of activities for the whole family this summer. Even if you do not partake in any of the camps, workshops or events, the Science Spectrum is a fantastic place to come explore and beat the summer heat. For event information visit the website SCIENCE SPECTRUM & OMNI THEATER.
One of Lubbock's most beloved hobby, collectibles and toy stores is moving locations to make it bigger and better than we have ever seen. If you haven't been to HobbyTown, you're missing out. No matter if you need something for a kiddo, yourself or a fun game night, they have everything you need. HobbyTown is actually a chain that started in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was founded back in 1985 and now has grown coast to coast. They have more than 100 franchise stores in over 35 states, making it one of the leaders in the retail hobby and specialty toy industry.
Woody's Brick Oven & Grill in Lubbock is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary on Sunday. It should be a celebratory and happy week for the owners and staff this week, but it seems as though the celebratory atmosphere and feelings have been replaced by worry and anxiety. The last...
LUBBOCK, Texas- Plain Jane’s Fried Pies is serving up delicious breakfast and lunch options. You can visit them at the Farmers Market and the store location 3407 98th, Lubbock, TX, United States, Texas. Plain Jane’s Fried Pies | Facebook.
Everyone has that one fast food place that they consider a guilty pleasure. Even if you never eat fast food and you do your best to cook for yourself, you can’t help heading to that drive-thru when the cravings really kick in. For me, that guilty pleasure is Taco...
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The Parks and Recreation Department welcomes back Movies in the Park Summer Series for Park and Recreation Appreciation Month. The series will include three movie showings kicking off with The Goonies at Miller Park July 9. The event begins at 8:00 p.m., and movies start playing at sundown. The event is free for all ages and thanks to our sponsor, Amerigroup, there will be free popcorn and drinks for everyone to enjoy. Parks and Recreation pop-up trailer will also be making its debut at the event. We encourage moviegoers to bring their own chairs and blankets.
You do know a 774-acre lake is planned for Lubbock, right?. We have a new Lubbock adjacent lake planned for the future. Unless things go sideways, future Lubbockites will have a new place for drinking water, recreation and chillin'. We need to learn the lessons from Buffalo Springs Lake and treat this new lake differently.
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the 100 Black Men of West Texas. The 100 Black Men of West Texas, Inc. (the 100) is proud to present our 25th Annual Kids’ Fishing. Derby. This event will once again be held at Mae...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is another day of heat for West Texas and another chance for some scattered showers and storms. The best chances of rain will be in the south and southwestern South Plains later this afternoon and evening. Only limited showers and storms will be possible on Sunday and again on Monday.
One of the biggest problems with food trucks is figuring out where to find them. At least for two Tuesdays in Lubbock, that won't be an issue. The City of Lubbock is teaming up with the Fire Marshal's Office and the Environmental Health Department to bring a Food Truck Alley to the Lubbock Civic Center's parking lot.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve all seen the commercials about women in a rush for the restroom because of an overactive bladder. Did you know that a lot of men have their eye on the bathroom, too? But for a different reason, an enlarged prostate. But now, there’s something...
Remember when Lubbock didn't have tornado sirens? To quote Depeche Mode, we "enjoyed the silence" back then. Now, in the interest of keeping you alive, the City of Lubbock is about to give Grandma another reason to reach for her pills and call the reverend in case of the rapture.
If you're a fan of classic cars or car shows in general, you don’t want to miss the 26th Caprock Classic Car Show that's coming to Lubbock next weekend. The event starts on July 15th with a cornhole tournament, poker run, cookout and pre-registration. The fun really begins on July 16th with the car show, food trucks, silent auction, another cornhole tournament, kid’s activities, music, awards and a raffle. Registration for the show is also currently available online.
LUBBOCK, Texas — On June 21, Lubbock student Judah Baldwin was coming home from work when his tire blew out on North Frankford Avenue, causing a severe accident. Neighbors nearby did not hesitate to assist in the crash. As a result of the blowout, Baldwins’ car collided with a telephone pole leaving his car unrecognizable. […]
LUBBOCK, Texas – Treeman is a local celebrity to the students and residents that drive along Broadway and University Avenue and often find him singing among the trees. “I call it ‘treedom.’ So, freedom in the trees, it’s a peace of mind,” said Jeremy Truesdale.
LUBBOCK, Texas—Farmers Insurance Chris Wortham Agencies goal is help people protect what matters most. This The agency is hosting a “Let us be your Wingman” open house. The event will take place Saturday, July 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be raffles, food, games and more. For more information visit the events page, Let Us Be Your Wingman | Facebook.
BLACKWELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Blackwell volunteer fire fighter was burned when a pipe exploded during a fire Wednesday. Details of the fire have not been disclosed, but the Blackwell Volunteer Fire Department did confirm Fire Fighter Skipper sustained burns to his face, neck, and arm during the explosion, which involved a gas line.
