ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Edge Homes has many options to choose from when building your home

By BrenShavia Jordan
everythinglubbock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas—Edge Home Lubbock, is here to help create...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Keep Levelland Beautiful to host a community wide garage sale on August 6

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Keep Levelland Beautiful:. Keep Levelland Beautiful will host a community wide garage sale in conjunction with the 1st Saturday Shopping on the Square Sidewalk Sale on August 6, 2022. Those interested in hosting a garage sale and...
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Science Spectrum has activities for all ages

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Science Spectrum has tons of activities for the whole family this summer. Even if you do not partake in any of the camps, workshops or events, the Science Spectrum is a fantastic place to come explore and beat the summer heat. For event information visit the website SCIENCE SPECTRUM & OMNI THEATER.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Business
Lubbock, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Lubbock, TX
Real Estate
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s HobbyTown Is Moving to Offer More Fun

One of Lubbock's most beloved hobby, collectibles and toy stores is moving locations to make it bigger and better than we have ever seen. If you haven't been to HobbyTown, you're missing out. No matter if you need something for a kiddo, yourself or a fun game night, they have everything you need. HobbyTown is actually a chain that started in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was founded back in 1985 and now has grown coast to coast. They have more than 100 franchise stores in over 35 states, making it one of the leaders in the retail hobby and specialty toy industry.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Plain Jane’s Fried pies has a variety of pie options

LUBBOCK, Texas- Plain Jane’s Fried Pies is serving up delicious breakfast and lunch options. You can visit them at the Farmers Market and the store location 3407 98th, Lubbock, TX, United States, Texas. Plain Jane’s Fried Pies | Facebook.
LUBBOCK, TX
KBAT 99.9

Prairie Dogs Take Over Lubbock Taco Bell [Video]

Everyone has that one fast food place that they consider a guilty pleasure. Even if you never eat fast food and you do your best to cook for yourself, you can’t help heading to that drive-thru when the cravings really kick in. For me, that guilty pleasure is Taco...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edge Home Lubbock#Home Edge Homes
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation welcomes back Movies in the Park Summer Series

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The Parks and Recreation Department welcomes back Movies in the Park Summer Series for Park and Recreation Appreciation Month. The series will include three movie showings kicking off with The Goonies at Miller Park July 9. The event begins at 8:00 p.m., and movies start playing at sundown. The event is free for all ages and thanks to our sponsor, Amerigroup, there will be free popcorn and drinks for everyone to enjoy. Parks and Recreation pop-up trailer will also be making its debut at the event. We encourage moviegoers to bring their own chairs and blankets.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

The New Lubbock Lake Should Have a New Set of Rules

You do know a 774-acre lake is planned for Lubbock, right?. We have a new Lubbock adjacent lake planned for the future. Unless things go sideways, future Lubbockites will have a new place for drinking water, recreation and chillin'. We need to learn the lessons from Buffalo Springs Lake and treat this new lake differently.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

More heat and chances of showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is another day of heat for West Texas and another chance for some scattered showers and storms. The best chances of rain will be in the south and southwestern South Plains later this afternoon and evening. Only limited showers and storms will be possible on Sunday and again on Monday.
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Awesome 98

City of Lubbock Plans to Host Food Trucks at the Civic Center

One of the biggest problems with food trucks is figuring out where to find them. At least for two Tuesdays in Lubbock, that won't be an issue. The City of Lubbock is teaming up with the Fire Marshal's Office and the Environmental Health Department to bring a Food Truck Alley to the Lubbock Civic Center's parking lot.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

New option for men in need of bathroom breaks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve all seen the commercials about women in a rush for the restroom because of an overactive bladder. Did you know that a lot of men have their eye on the bathroom, too? But for a different reason, an enlarged prostate. But now, there’s something...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

26th Caprock Classic Car Show Is Coming to Lubbock Next Weekend

If you're a fan of classic cars or car shows in general, you don’t want to miss the 26th Caprock Classic Car Show that's coming to Lubbock next weekend. The event starts on July 15th with a cornhole tournament, poker run, cookout and pre-registration. The fun really begins on July 16th with the car show, food trucks, silent auction, another cornhole tournament, kid’s activities, music, awards and a raffle. Registration for the show is also currently available online.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Chris Wortham Agency hosting open house event this Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas—Farmers Insurance Chris Wortham Agencies goal is help people protect what matters most. This The agency is hosting a “Let us be your Wingman” open house. The event will take place Saturday, July 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be raffles, food, games and more. For more information visit the events page, Let Us Be Your Wingman | Facebook.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy